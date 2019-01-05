GARY - NIPSCO is investigating copper wire thefts that left three poles stripped, resulting in a loss of power.
Police responded to the thefts at 9:51 p.m. Friday, according to Lake County Sheriff's Department police records. The three poles that were stripped were in the areas of 600 Tyler Street, 2500 Massachusetts Street, and 2500 Connecticut Street.
One customer was reported as being without power as a result of the thefts, according to NIPSCO spokeswoman Denise Rodriguez.
“I was told this does happen time to time and the thefts are under investigation,” Rodriquez said.
At 5 p.m. Saturday Rodriguez said NIPSCO crews were at the scene repairing the poles and the customer's power will be restored in a matter of hours.
City of Hammond sues suspected copper wire thieves for 1.5 million in damages
HAMMOND — The city has filed a civil lawsuit to recoup the hundreds of thousands of dollars …