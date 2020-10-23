NIPSCO sees spike in scams, warns customers

NIPSCO expects scam attempts targeting the electric provider's customers to rise in the coming months.

The company has seen a recent spike in customer reports of scammers posing as NIPSCO employees, and that number is likely to grow as the holiday season approaches, officials said.

Recent reports indicate scammers posing as NIPSCO employees are texting and calling customers, both residents and businesses, and demanding money to avoid having electric service disconnected.

NIPSCO does not operate that way.

"The company wants to emphasize that NIPSCO does not call and demand immediate payment via a prepaid card," a NIPSCO news release states.

There are certain steps NIPSCO recommends that customers take to protect themselves from potential scams.

First, NIPSCO customers who wants to check on their account status may do so by logging in at NIPSCO.com or reaching the company's customer service line at 800-464-7726. This is the quickest way for customers verify whether they have any outstanding payments due.