NIPSCO sees spike in scams, warns customers

NIPSCO expects scam attempts targeting the electric provider's customers to rise in the coming months.
The company has seen a recent spike in customer reports of scammers posing as NIPSCO employees, and that number is likely to grow as the holiday season approaches, officials said.
Recent reports indicate scammers posing as NIPSCO employees are texting and calling customers, both residents and businesses, and demanding money to avoid having electric service disconnected.
NIPSCO does not operate that way.
"The company wants to emphasize that NIPSCO does not call and demand immediate payment via a prepaid card," a NIPSCO news release states.
There are certain steps NIPSCO recommends that customers take to protect themselves from potential scams.
First, NIPSCO customers who wants to check on their account status may do so by logging in at NIPSCO.com or reaching the company's customer service line at 800-464-7726. This is the quickest way for customers verify whether they have any outstanding payments due.
If payment is due, NIPSCO says it will never ask customers to pay with a prepaid debit card or money gram. NIPSCO accepts payment through its online portal, by phone, by mail or in person at authorized payment locations.
To find a payment site near you, visit www.nipsco.com/bills-and-payments/payment-options/find-a-payment-location.
Customers can pay with their bank account, a credit card or debit card, PayPal and Amazon Pay. There is a $1.75 convenience fee with these options. Bills also can be paid automatically each month by signing up for automatic withdrawals with a checking or savings account.
Company employees also do not collect cash payments or deliver cash refunds or rebates.
Some scammers will ask to meet in person to exchange money — this is a clear indication of a scam, as NIPSCO representatives will not ask to meet personally for payment. The company only accepts in-person payments at authorized locations.
People also should be careful to not give unverified sources their personal information, including their banking information, Social Security number and NIPSCO account number. NIPSCO only asks for a Social Security number when someone signs up for service or when it needs to verify a customer's identity.
If you are approached by someone claiming to be a NIPSCO representative, ask to see an ID. Employees carry photo badges.
To verify the legitimacy of a phone, call, email or other communication call the customer service line.
More information on how to spot and avoid scams is available on NIPSCO's website at www.nipsco.com/safety/home-safety/impostors-and-scams.
