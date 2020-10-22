 Skip to main content
UPDATE: NIPSCO service restored in Valpo after hourlong outage
breaking urgent

NIPSCO stock generic

A NIPSCO crew works on overhead power lines.

 Times file photo

VALPARAISO — Electrical service has been restored Thursday morning after a widespread outage that lasted for nearly an hour, NIPSCO said.

As of about 10:10 a.m., there were no reported outages in the Valparaiso area, which had more than 1,100 confirmed outages earlier, Jennifer Barbour, NIPSCO public awareness manager said.

NIPSCO crews restored a circuit that became disconnected for unknown reasons earlier Thursday morning. Service was down for a total of 56 minutes, Barbour said.

The electric provider's live outage map showed customers still affected in Dyer and Valparaiso, but Barbour said both cities have zero service disruptions.

Barbour thanked customers for their patience as crews worked to resolve the issue.

