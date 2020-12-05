No bail for man charged with murdering 19-year-old inside gas station

CROWN POINT — A 22-year-old man will remain in the Lake County Jail without bail while awaiting trial a murder charge, a judge ruled Thursday.

Lamar Showers, of Gary, is accused of fatally shooting Darrian D. Hill, 19, April 17, 2019, inside the Save gas station in the 4800 block of Broadway.

Showers' attorney, Scott King, wrote in court filings that state failed to show Showers committed murder, not the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter.

Murder defendants are not typically granted bond, unless the court finds the presumption of guilt on a murder charge is not strong. Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan presided over a hearing Aug. 6 on Shower's petition to let bail.

Surveillance video from the gas station and testimony from Showers' girlfriend showed there was a confrontation between Showers and Hill before the shooting, King wrote.

"What we do not know, due to (the girlfriend) not hearing what was said and the lack of audio on the video recordings, is what was said by whom," he said.

It's possible "mere words" could have provoked Showers to act in "sudden heat," King wrote.