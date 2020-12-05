No bail for man charged with murdering 19-year-old inside gas station

CROWN POINT — A 22-year-old man will remain in the Lake County Jail without bail while awaiting trial a murder charge, a judge ruled Thursday.
Lamar Showers, of Gary, is accused of fatally shooting Darrian D. Hill, 19, April 17, 2019, inside the Save gas station in the 4800 block of Broadway.
Showers' attorney, Scott King, wrote in court filings that state failed to show Showers committed murder, not the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter.
Murder defendants are not typically granted bond, unless the court finds the presumption of guilt on a murder charge is not strong. Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan presided over a hearing Aug. 6 on Shower's petition to let bail.
Surveillance video from the gas station and testimony from Showers' girlfriend showed there was a confrontation between Showers and Hill before the shooting, King wrote.
"What we do not know, due to (the girlfriend) not hearing what was said and the lack of audio on the video recordings, is what was said by whom," he said.
It's possible "mere words" could have provoked Showers to act in "sudden heat," King wrote.
Shower's girlfriend testified during the hearing she saw Showers and Hill arguing and attempted to pull Showers away. She did not hear what was said just before the shooting, because she returned to a vehicle, according to court records.
Hill died from a single gunshot wound to the head, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay wrote.
"The video footage further shows that shortly after the defendant and Hill's confrontation, the encounter went from skirmish to slaughter: the defendant begins to leave the scene, only to return with a handgun in tow," Grindlay wrote. "Upon returning, the defendant re-approaches Hill and points his gun toward Hill. The defendant then begins ﬁring at Hill while Hill is walking away."
Despite the lack of audio, the video shows the shooting was not an accident or mistake, Grindlay wrote.
"The defendant shot an unarmed Darrian Hill while Hill's back was turned and he was walking away from the defendant," Gridlay wrote. "In addition to wholly negating any claim of self-defense, the footage proves that the defendant knowingly and intentionally killed Darrian Hill."
Showers has no grounds for any claim of sudden heat, Grindlay said.
At Sullivan's recommendation, Judge Salvador Vasquez denied Showers' petition to let bail.
Showers' next hearing is set for Dec. 17.
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Alan Pippins
Alejandro Garcia
Alfred Spikes
Angela Anne Bronzell
Anthony Romero
Anthony San Giovanni Bronzell
Anthony Sanchez
Antoine Brame
Antoine King
Ariel Bryson
Azairian Cartman
Butch Jay Ferry
Dakota Kotlowski
Daniel Schaefer
Darin M. McClure
Darla Andrea Stiles
Dennis Deandre Byrd
Deonta Allen
Deonte Booker
Diamond Reese
Dillon Louis Cope
Duzacea Nesbitt
Dylan Bates
Elizabeth Hasse
Frank Quintero
Garrett Gardner
Heather Lynn Beecher
Helen Gagliano
Isiah Barboza
Jack Dugan
Jack Howard
Jacob Fitzpatrick Bronzell
Jacob Wechet Wojcicki
Jason Raymond Noll
Jeffrey Slaven
Jesus Galarza Ruiz
John Boryla
Jordan Wilson
Joshua Morales
Justin Trevino
Kenneth Marshall
Kenneth Moore
Kevin Sadler
Khalif Muhammed
Kiera Williams
Lakesha Mosley
Lamont Kevin Scrutchins
Lanafer Starnes
Larry Darnell Buchanan Jr.
Lawrence Williams
Lonnie McCullor
Mark Anthony Anderson
Monica Catarina Gonzalez
Norman Stovall
Oscar Hernandez
Phillip Lundy
Phillip Meece
Rickey Bailey
Robert Franklin
Simone Janee Clark
Stephanie Hightower
Stephen Epling
Talainia Williams
Taylor Ruiz
Teneshia Eshjamal Upshaw
Terance Alexander Edwards
Victor Garcia-Martinez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!