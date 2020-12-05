 Skip to main content
No bail for man charged with murdering 19-year-old inside gas station
CROWN POINT — A 22-year-old man will remain in the Lake County Jail without bail while awaiting trial a murder charge, a judge ruled Thursday.

Lamar Showers, of Gary, is accused of fatally shooting Darrian D. Hill, 19, April 17, 2019, inside the Save gas station in the 4800 block of Broadway.

Showers' attorney, Scott King, wrote in court filings that state failed to show Showers committed murder, not the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter.

Murder defendants are not typically granted bond, unless the court finds the presumption of guilt on a murder charge is not strong. Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan presided over a hearing Aug. 6 on Shower's petition to let bail.

Surveillance video from the gas station and testimony from Showers' girlfriend showed there was a confrontation between Showers and Hill before the shooting, King wrote.

"What we do not know, due to (the girlfriend) not hearing what was said and the lack of audio on the video recordings, is what was said by whom," he said.

It's possible "mere words" could have provoked Showers to act in "sudden heat," King wrote.

Shower's girlfriend testified during the hearing she saw Showers and Hill arguing and attempted to pull Showers away. She did not hear what was said just before the shooting, because she returned to a vehicle, according to court records.

Hill died from a single gunshot wound to the head, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay wrote.

"The video footage further shows that shortly after the defendant and Hill's confrontation, the encounter went from skirmish to slaughter: the defendant begins to leave the scene, only to return with a handgun in tow," Grindlay wrote. "Upon returning, the defendant re-approaches Hill and points his gun toward Hill. The defendant then begins ﬁring at Hill while Hill is walking away."

Despite the lack of audio, the video shows the shooting was not an accident or mistake, Grindlay wrote. 

"The defendant shot an unarmed Darrian Hill while Hill's back was turned and he was walking away from the defendant," Gridlay wrote. "In addition to wholly negating any claim of self-defense, the footage proves that the defendant knowingly and intentionally killed Darrian Hill."

Showers has no grounds for any claim of sudden heat, Grindlay said.

At Sullivan's recommendation, Judge Salvador Vasquez denied Showers' petition to let bail.

Showers' next hearing is set for Dec. 17.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Lamar Showers

Lamar Showers

 Provided
