No bail reduction for father accused of using heroin while sons drowned

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge denied a bail reduction request Wednesday and instead scheduled a jury trial for a man accused of using heroin before his two young sons drowned in 2018.

Eric J. Patillo, 36, of Thayer, has been in custody since shortly after his sons Evan Patillo, 2, and Levi Patillo, 4, drowned near a boat launch Aug. 21, 2018, on the Kankakee River in southern Lake County.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent, a level 1 felony.

Patillo's attorney, Robert Varga, said Patillo suffers from seizures and hopes to receive a lower bond as the defense team works to get "as many pieces in place" as possible.

Patillo's father testified the family could not afford to post Patillo's $10,000 cash bond.

Patillo said he has suffered about two seizures a year since the age of 7 and has had three while incarcerated in the Lake County Jail.

"It's been rough," Patillo told Judge Samuel Cappas. "There's not a day I don't think about it. It's a lot to deal with."

As he broke down in tears, Patillo said, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry."