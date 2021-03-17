No bail reduction for father accused of using heroin while sons drowned

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge denied a bail reduction request Wednesday and instead scheduled a jury trial for a man accused of using heroin before his two young sons drowned in 2018.
Eric J. Patillo, 36, of Thayer, has been in custody since shortly after his sons Evan Patillo, 2, and Levi Patillo, 4, drowned near a boat launch Aug. 21, 2018, on the Kankakee River in southern Lake County.
He pleaded not guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent, a level 1 felony.
Patillo's attorney, Robert Varga, said Patillo suffers from seizures and hopes to receive a lower bond as the defense team works to get "as many pieces in place" as possible.
Patillo's father testified the family could not afford to post Patillo's $10,000 cash bond.
Patillo said he has suffered about two seizures a year since the age of 7 and has had three while incarcerated in the Lake County Jail.
"It's been rough," Patillo told Judge Samuel Cappas. "There's not a day I don't think about it. It's a lot to deal with."
As he broke down in tears, Patillo said, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry."
If Patillo were to post bond in Lake County, he would remain in custody and be transported to Newton County on a motion to revoke his probation in an unrelated case, Varga said.
Cappas previously granted permission for Patillo participate in the Lake County Community Corrections program while awaiting trial, which would allow him to find employment and seek therapy for his grief.
The Newton County warrant prevented Patillo from going to Community Corrections, Varga said.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen said Patillo would pose a flight risk if released, because he's facing a sentence of 60 to 80 years in prison if convicted as he's currently charged.
Patillo has been offered a plea agreement that calls for him to admit to two level 3 felony counts of neglect of a dependent, Johnsen said.
Attorneys would argue Patillo's sentence, but he would not face more than nine years on each count — for a total of up to 18 years in prison.
"That's what's offered, and it's not getting any better," Johnsen said.
After a lengthy discussion at the bench with Johnsen and Varga, Cappas set Patillo's trial to begin June 7. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 5.
Cappas said he didn't hear any testimony Wednesday that would lead him to grant a reduction in bail, but he would be willing to reconsider the issue at the May 5 hearing.