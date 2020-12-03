No bail reduction for father charged with attempting to kill infant son

CROWN POINT — A judge refused Wednesday to reduce bail for a 21-year-old father now charged with attempting to murder his 1-month-old infant in October at a Merrillville hotel.
Albert E. Monroy, of Battle Creek, Michigan, poses a flight risk, Lake Criminal Court Judge Jamise Perkins said.
Monroy, who said his father would pay for him to stay at a Merrillville hotel while his case is pending, told Perkins he's currently on probation in Michigan. He said he didn't know if he was permitted to travel to Indiana while on probation in Michigan.
Monroy was initially charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony, and two lesser counts of neglect. Lake County prosecutors recently added an attempted murder charge.
Monroy was living with his girlfriend and their infant at a motel in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street in Merrillville in late October when the child suffered life-threatening injuries after being left alone with Monroy for about an hour, court records allege.
The woman told police she called Monroy about 4:45 p.m. Oct. 23 to let him know she arrived to work at a local restaurant.
She ran out the door at 5:53 p.m. after Monroy called her and said the baby was unresponsive, court records state.
When she arrived at the motel, their neighbor was holding the baby, who was coughing up blood and had a large bump on the back of his head. The baby appeared bluish in color and unresponsive, records state.
A case worker for the Indiana Department of Child Services said the baby is now in the care of a maternal relative and has been released from a hospital.
The child is being treated by several specialists, and it's unclear if the baby will develop normally, the case worker said.
Monroy's attorney, Michael Woods, said the fact that the child is a ward of the state should weigh favorably on Monroy's motion for a bond reduction.
Monroy's bail is currently set at $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash.
Woods said Monroy could afford to post $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.
Monroy said he previously worked for a friend doing seal coating and asphalt work.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams said the man for whom Monroy claimed to work is a witness for the state and there was no indication Monroy worked for him.
Monroy then said he was attempting to get a job at a Merrillville fast-food restaurant and would be willing to wear a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet or be placed on house arrest if he were to post bond.
Perkins denied Monroy's request to reduce bail, but granted Woods leave to re-file the motion if more evidence — particularly regarding his the terms of his probation in Michigan — is gathered.
