No bail reduction for father charged with attempting to kill infant son

When she arrived at the motel, their neighbor was holding the baby, who was coughing up blood and had a large bump on the back of his head. The baby appeared bluish in color and unresponsive, records state.

A case worker for the Indiana Department of Child Services said the baby is now in the care of a maternal relative and has been released from a hospital.

The child is being treated by several specialists, and it's unclear if the baby will develop normally, the case worker said.

Monroy's attorney, Michael Woods, said the fact that the child is a ward of the state should weigh favorably on Monroy's motion for a bond reduction.

Monroy's bail is currently set at $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash.

Woods said Monroy could afford to post $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.

Monroy said he previously worked for a friend doing seal coating and asphalt work.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams said the man for whom Monroy claimed to work is a witness for the state and there was no indication Monroy worked for him.