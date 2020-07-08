No bond for alleged getaway driver in death of Chicago girl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A man charged in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago girl was the getaway driver for other armed men, prosecutors said Tuesday.

A judge denied bond to Reginald Merrill, who is charged with murder in the July Fourth death of Natalia Wallace. She was one of at least 17 people who were killed in Chicago during the holiday weekend.

Natalia was on the sidewalk outside her grandmother’s house on the city’s West Side when shots were fired from a car. The shooting appeared to be part of a gang dispute, said Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin DeBoni.

Defense attorney Nick Burris said there was no proof that Merrill knew what was going to happen. But Judge Mary Marubio said alleged accomplices can also be held responsible.

Court records show Merrill has at least six felony convictions, the Chicago Tribune reported.