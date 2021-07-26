'No hidden agendas': Crown Point schools do not teach critical race theory, superintendent says

Terrill said an existing board policy limits the discussion on controversial topics related to curriculum and reminds teachers to consider the influence their role has before expressing their personal opinion.

While addressing CRT, Terrill said social emotional learning (SEL) is another topic parents may have seen or heard about recently.

"SEL is required by the state of Indiana, but it's important to know that Crown Point Community School Corporation does not use SEL for teaching what some people might call social justice topics," he said.

The SEL curriculum at Crown Point helps students build their social, emotional skills, which some people may know as "soft skills" or "employability skills," Terrill said. Those skills — which Terrill said help students in the real world and can have a positive impact on academics — include working as part of a team, not letting emotions get ahead when dealing with a problem or having grit and a positive outlook when faced with an issue.

Terrill said sports and other curricular activities are examples of how SEL has been around long before the term SEL was used. Coaches may teach students the fundamental of basketball, for example, but they also teach other positive life skills. Those concepts are applied to teaching SEL in the classroom, he said.