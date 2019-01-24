HAMMOND — No injuries were reported Thursday morning after an SUV struck a Hammond school bus, police said.
At 8:38 a.m., a dark-colored SUV ran a red light headed east on 171st Street at the intersection of 171st Street and Columbia Ave, said Terry Butler, director of transportation for the School City of Hammond. The SUV struck a southbound FedEx truck, spun and then hit the northbound School City of Hammond bus, Butler said.
A student was checked out by first responders on the scene, Butler said, then taken to his school and evaluated by a nurse, according to district protocol. No other injuries were reported, Butler said.
Butler said the driver of the SUV admitted to running the red light.
The transportation director said he reviewed video of the accident, which showed a clear right of way for the bus.
"The light was green probably for a good 20 to 30 seconds before going through the intersection," Butler said.
Butler said he has spoken with the student's mom, who said her child is doing fine.
"The school buses are still the safest way to get to school," Butler said. "Just don't run red lights."
Check back at nwi.com for updates.
This story has been updated to correctly identify the direction of travel for the school bus and FexEd truck. The Times regrets this error.