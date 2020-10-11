No injuries in Schererville house fire, authorities say

SCHERERVILLE — Shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, the Schererville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Foxwood Estates subdivision.
A neighbor called to report the blaze along Cardinal Court, which firefighters believe started in the kitchen, said Schererville Deputy Fire Chief Dave Meyer.
Upon arrival, the homeowner was on scene, but no one was home when the fire broke out, Meyer said. There weren't any injuries, and firefighters were able to stunt the blaze within roughly 20 minutes, he added.
"We did not have to cut any holes (in the roof)," Meyer said. "Since the fire started in the kitchen, it did self-ventilate out the kitchen window."
Though the majority of the damage was contained to the kitchen, the dining room, living room and upstairs also saw damage, Meyer said.
"There was a lot of smoke and water damage, but it was not a total loss," he said, adding the home isn't habitable at this time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Meyer said.
The St. John Fire Department, the Lake Hills Fire Department and Griffith Fire Department assisted on the scene.
