GRIFFITH — An industrial fire was sparked at a British Petroleum facility in Griffith Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to the company's site at 1500 W. Main Street in Griffith, Griffith Police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.
The fire was in an electrical building in a BP-owned and operated facility in an industrial area shared by Enbridge Pipeline Company. Griffith, Highland, Schererville and Lake Ridge firefighters responded to the scene. Martin said there were no injuries to company employees.
“They found there was no immediate threat to the rest of the facility or residents in the surrounding area,” Martin said.
