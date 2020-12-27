No Kid Hungry awards grants to 6 Northwest Indiana school districts

Dozens of Indiana school meal programs, including several in the Region, will benefit from new grant funding.

National nonprofit No Kid Hungry announced this month that it has pledged an additional $453,814 of grant funding to 32 Indiana school districts to support meal programs — many of which have expanded in scope to meet rising need in the coronavirus pandemic.

No Kid Hungry reports nearly 12 million parents and caregivers across the country — including 177,000 in Indiana — said their children didn't have enough to eat due to family finances.

No Kid Hungry has donated more than $760,000 to Indiana schools this year, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

"School meals are available to students across Indiana no matter if they are learning remotely or participating in a hybrid model," No Kid Hungry Indiana Manager Tarrah Westercamp said in the release.

"We at No Kid Hungry are in awe of the phenomenal work of school nutrition staff. They have been at the front lines of this pandemic, working creatively and diligently to reach all of their students by offering curbside pickup meals, delivering meals to bus stops or community centers, collaborating with community groups to offer additional family food boxes, and more."