No Kid Hungry awards grants to 6 Northwest Indiana school districts

Dozens of Indiana school meal programs, including several in the Region, will benefit from new grant funding.
National nonprofit No Kid Hungry announced this month that it has pledged an additional $453,814 of grant funding to 32 Indiana school districts to support meal programs — many of which have expanded in scope to meet rising need in the coronavirus pandemic.
No Kid Hungry reports nearly 12 million parents and caregivers across the country — including 177,000 in Indiana — said their children didn't have enough to eat due to family finances.
No Kid Hungry has donated more than $760,000 to Indiana schools this year, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
"School meals are available to students across Indiana no matter if they are learning remotely or participating in a hybrid model," No Kid Hungry Indiana Manager Tarrah Westercamp said in the release.
"We at No Kid Hungry are in awe of the phenomenal work of school nutrition staff. They have been at the front lines of this pandemic, working creatively and diligently to reach all of their students by offering curbside pickup meals, delivering meals to bus stops or community centers, collaborating with community groups to offer additional family food boxes, and more."
No Kid Hungry recently awarded grants to Michigan City Area Schools, Porter Township School Corp., River Forest Community School Corp., School City of Hammond, School Town of Munster and Valparaiso Community Schools.
More information about No Kid Hungry is available online at NoKidHungry.org.
5 stories to know from the weekend: Court rules slice of Hard Rock parking lot not owned by future Gary casino
Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.
A court ruled Thursday that a company affiliated with Hard Rock Casino owner Spectacle Entertainment failed to follow the proper procedures to acquire a tiny slice of the 30-acre casino site in Gary.
An official cause of death has not yet been named and the autopsy is pending.
After skipping out on work release, a man terrorized three Hammond businesses, including hitting an employee with diapers, throwing a tip jar at staff and stealing Christmas toys, court records alleged.
A warrant was issued Thursday and according to court records, the man is at large with no bail set.
"I don't want this to turn into a case that goes cold," said Nichole McClellan, a cousin of homicide victim Heather Rayner. Manuel Alfaro and Rayner were found shot to death April 3, 2018.