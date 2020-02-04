No missteps in St. John probe of missing, murdered teen, report concludes

"It is likely Mr. Spejewski was unable to take comfort in Flores's responses," the report adds.

Flores told The Times Monday he wants current officers to keep the family's concerns in mind, and all officers will be briefed on the case in March.

"It was completely tragic, and I can't express enough on how bad I feel for them and what they went through," Flores said. "I can't even imagine for a second going through what they went through."

Flores said the most important thing is making sure Lanham and Grill receive justice.

'Let down yet again'

During a Jan. 8 St. John Town Council meeting, the town's clerk-treasurer read a letter Lanham's mother, Stacy Spejewski, wrote to officials, noting she was "very disappointed" with the findings of the Ezell report, which Spejewski reportedly received Dec. 31.

"(I) feel that our family and Molley were let down yet again by our town," Stacy Spejewski wrote. "My family and I were completely honest with the information we shared and the events that took place during and leading up to the time my daughter was missing."