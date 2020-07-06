No new coronavirus deaths reported in Region for third consecutive day

No new local COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Northwest Indiana Monday for the third day in a row.
Death totals in the Region remained at 242 for Lake County, 37 for Porter County, 26 for LaPorte County, 10 for Newton County and two for Jasper County.
There were five additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,505. New deaths were reported between June 3 and Sunday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County had 34 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total of 5,180. Porter County added four cases, bringing its total to 765. LaPorte County added seven for a total of 580, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
Jasper and Newton counties saw no additional cases Monday, leaving their totals at 121 and 98, respectively.
ISDH reported 330 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 48,331. New cases were reported between Wednesday and Sunday.
Lake County community totals were not available Monday.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Thursday 525 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported on June 26 a total of 779 positive cases and 56 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Saturday: Portage Township, 306, no change; Center Township, 217, up two; Westchester Township, 58, up one; Washington Township, 56, no change; Union Township, 33, no change; Liberty Township, 30, no change; Boone Township, 16, no change; Porter Township, 14 no change; Morgan Township, 13, no change; Pleasant Township, 12, no change; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, three, up one.
The Porter County Health Department listed Monday four patients currently hospitalized and 582 people recovered.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, five; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility reported Monday 200 inmates and 110 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 98 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 526,592 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 9.2% positive rate.
ISDH reported 42,204 tested in Lake County, 10,393 in Porter County, 8,028 in LaPorte County, 2,558 in Jasper County and 723 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between June 9 and Sunday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and Monday to Friday at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
