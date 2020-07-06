No new coronavirus deaths reported in Region for third consecutive day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No new local COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Northwest Indiana Monday for the third day in a row.

Death totals in the Region remained at 242 for Lake County, 37 for Porter County, 26 for LaPorte County, 10 for Newton County and two for Jasper County.

There were five additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,505. New deaths were reported between June 3 and Sunday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County had 34 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total of 5,180. Porter County added four cases, bringing its total to 765. LaPorte County added seven for a total of 580, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.

Jasper and Newton counties saw no additional cases Monday, leaving their totals at 121 and 98, respectively.