No new coronavirus deaths reported in Region; Indiana sees over 52,000 cases

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Region Monday, according to updated health statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Death totals in regional counties included 249 in Lake County, 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

There were two new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,569. New deaths were reported Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Locally there were 27 new positive cases in Lake County for a total of 5,677, 10 in Porter County for a total of 876 and six in LaPorte County for a total of 629.

Jasper and Newton counties did not see case increases Monday. Their totals stayed at 136 and 101, respectively.

ISDH reported 452 new cases overall in Indiana, bringing the state's total to 52,037. New cases were reported Sunday.