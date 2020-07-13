No new coronavirus deaths reported in Region; Indiana sees over 52,000 cases

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Region Monday, according to updated health statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Death totals in regional counties included 249 in Lake County, 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
There were two new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,569. New deaths were reported Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Locally there were 27 new positive cases in Lake County for a total of 5,677, 10 in Porter County for a total of 876 and six in LaPorte County for a total of 629.
Jasper and Newton counties did not see case increases Monday. Their totals stayed at 136 and 101, respectively.
ISDH reported 452 new cases overall in Indiana, bringing the state's total to 52,037. New cases were reported Sunday.
The Porter County Health Department listed Monday two patients hospitalized and 706 people recovered.
Lake County community totals were not available Monday.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Friday 562 cases. Its death total was 14.
The City of Gary reported 823 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths as of Wednesday, July 8.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Sunday: Portage Township, 336, up three; Center Township, 245, up two; Westchester Township, 68, up one; Washington Township, 58, up one; Liberty Township, 40, no change; Union Township, 40, up one; Porter Township, 28, no change; Boone Township, 18, no change; Morgan Township, 17, no change; Pleasant Township, 15, up two; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, four, no change.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility had Monday 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 185 inmates and 97 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 570,409 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 9.1% positive rate.
ISDH reported 46,381 tested in Lake County, 11,436 in Porter County, 8,842 in LaPorte County, 2,683 in Jasper County, and 766 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between June 27 and Sunday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing July 17-19 at Ivy Tech Community College, 410 E Columbus Dr. in East Chicago, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
