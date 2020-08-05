No new coronavirus deaths reported in Region; Indiana's case total nears 70,000

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Northwest Indiana, but the daily case increase again shot past 100, according to updated health statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Death totals across the Region included 273 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 29 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
There were 12 new deaths statewide Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 2,805. New deaths were reported between July 8 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 202 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.
The Region added 103 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday.
Lake County reported 83 new cases, bringing its total to 7,222. Porter County added four more cases, bringing its total to 1,226. LaPorte County's cases increased by seven for a total of 850.
Jasper County saw six new cases, bringing its total to 216. Newton County added three cases for a total of 114.
ISDH reported 740 new cases across Indiana Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 69,975. New cases were reported between Monday and Tuesday.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 772 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported 1,047 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths as of July 28.
Of Lake County's total deaths, 119 were from long-term care facilities, the Lake County Health Department reported. The county's case total included 439 residents and 204 staff at those facilities.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 446, up two; Center Township, 353, up two; Westchester Township, 107, no change; Washington Township, 69, no change; Liberty Township, 63, no change; Union Township, 62, no change; Porter Township, 33, no change; Boone Township, 24, no change; Pleasant Township, 23, no change; Morgan Township, 22, no change; Jackson Township, 15, no change; and Pine Township, nine, no change.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18, no change; Center Township, 15, no change; Westchester Township, six, no change; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Porter County Health Department listed three patients hospitalized and 1,010 people recovered as of Wednesday.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Wednesday had 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 792,225 people in Indiana had been tested for COVID-19, with an 8.8% total positivity rate and 7.4% seven-day positivity rate, ISDH said.
The Region's seven-day positivity rates included Jasper County, 9.4%; Newton County, 8.7%; Lake County, 7.4%; Porter County, 5.8%; and LaPorte County, 4.8%.
The seven-day positivity rates were reported between July 23 and 29, ISDH said.
ISDH reported 62,197 tested in Lake County, 16,569 in Porter County, 13,310 in LaPorte County, 3,528 in Jasper County, and 968 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between May 21 and Tuesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and at the same time and dates at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Avenue, in Gary.
Testing at those sites is available to anyone older than 12 who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
