No new coronavirus deaths seen in Northwest Indiana

No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Northwest Indiana Wednesday, data showed.
Death totals stood at 238 in Lake County, 37 in Porter County, 25 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and two in Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
A total of nine new deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,386.
The state listed another 192 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Indiana's case total Wednesday was up by 281, for a total of 43,140 following corrections to the previous day's total.
New cases reported Wednesday occurred between June 17 and 23, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Lake County jumped 36 cases Wednesday for a total of 4,525.
Community case totals included: Hammond, 848, up 15; Crown Point, 445, up five; Merrillville, 368, up one; Dyer, 280; Hobart, 279, up one; Munster, 187, up four; Schererville, 179, up 13; Highland, 151, up three; Whiting, 129, up six; Griffith, 116, up two; St. John, 80, up four; Lake Station, 73, up eight; Lowell, 64, up two; Cedar Lake, 61, up two; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.
The health department listed 83 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."
The Gary Health Department reported one more death of a resident on Tuesday, bringing the total fatalities in the city to 56 deaths and 769 cases.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 464 cases, up three from its previous report. The city has reported 14 deaths.
Death totals in Lake County included: Crown Point, 37; Dyer, 30; Hobart, 21; Hammond, 20; Munster, 15; Merrillville, 13; Whiting, 11; Schererville, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Highland, three; Cedar Lake, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, two.
The Lake County Health Department reported Hammond, Hobart and Munster as having one additional death each Wednesday, though the county-wide death total had not changed since Tuesday.
"The number of deaths has not changed and the totals on the dashboard are accurate according to the data we receive from the Indiana State Department of Health," said Jamie Mangan, Director of the health department's Vector Control Program.
Of Lake County's 238 deaths, 114 were at long-term care facilities.
The Porter County Health Department reported Wednesday two new cases for a total of 650. Two patients were being treated in hospitals and 559 people had recovered.
Positive cases included: Portage County, 262; Center Township, 180; Washington Township, 51; Westchester Township, 49; Liberty Township, 26; Union Township, 26; Boone Township, 16; Porter Township, 12; Pleasant Township, nine; Morgan Township, nine; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, two.
Only Westchester Township and Morgan Township added cases Wednesday, one each.
Total deaths in Porter County included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 12; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
LaPorte County was up two cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 494.
The Westville Correctional Facility had 185 inmates and 110 staff that had tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday. Totals of 177 inmates and 98 staff had recovered, the Indiana Department of Correction reported.
Jasper County's case count increased by three Wednesday, totaling 96.
Newton County added one additional case Wednesday, bringing its total to 90.
To date, 431,883 tests had been reported to ISDH, with a positivity rate of 10%, data shows.
Additional tests reported Wednesday occurred between March 13 and June 23, state officials said.
State officials announced earlier this month any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
Testing will be available at Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center, 4001 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, according to the Lake County Health Department.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
