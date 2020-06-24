No new coronavirus deaths seen in Northwest Indiana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Northwest Indiana Wednesday, data showed.

Death totals stood at 238 in Lake County, 37 in Porter County, 25 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and two in Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.

A total of nine new deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,386.

The state listed another 192 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Indiana's case total Wednesday was up by 281, for a total of 43,140 following corrections to the previous day's total.

New cases reported Wednesday occurred between June 17 and 23, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Lake County jumped 36 cases Wednesday for a total of 4,525.