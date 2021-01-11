No new COVID-19 deaths, 423 new cases reported in NWI

No more deaths resulting from COVID-19, but an additional 423 cases were reported in Northwest Indiana as health officials announced a new, more infectious strain of the virus had been identified in the state.
The variant was first found in the United Kingdom and prompted Britain's latest nationwide lockdown.
Research to date suggests that although the strain spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, it does not cause more severe infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An additional 30 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,643, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
New deaths were reported between Jan. 8 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,056 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 649 in Lake County, 206 in Porter County, 150 in LaPorte County, 32 in Jasper County and 19 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 373 deaths statewide as probable, down one from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
New infections across Northwest Indiana brought regional case totals to 43,017 in Lake County, up 254; 14,012 in Porter County, up 80; 8,367 in LaPorte County, up 67; 2,705 in Jasper County, up 19; and 870 in Jasper County, up three.
A total of 68,971 NWI residents have tested positive since the pandemic began.
There were 3,726 new cases added across Indiana, for a total count of 567,338. New cases were reported Sunday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 29 patients hospitalized and 12,825 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,902 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 28,488 tested. Lansing had 2,699 cases, up nine, and 22,319 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests were at 16.5% in Lake County, no change from Sunday; 16.7% in Porter County, up from 16.5%; 17.9% in LaPorte County, down from 18.3%; 14.3% in Newton County, down from 14.9%; and 16.3% in Jasper County, up from 16.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.