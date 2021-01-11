No new COVID-19 deaths, 423 new cases reported in NWI

No more deaths resulting from COVID-19, but an additional 423 cases were reported in Northwest Indiana as health officials announced a new, more infectious strain of the virus had been identified in the state.

The variant was first found in the United Kingdom and prompted Britain's latest nationwide lockdown.

Research to date suggests that although the strain spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, it does not cause more severe infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An additional 30 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,643, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

New deaths were reported between Jan. 8 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,056 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 649 in Lake County, 206 in Porter County, 150 in LaPorte County, 32 in Jasper County and 19 in Newton County.