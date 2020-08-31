No new COVID-19 deaths, 90 new cases reported in Region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While there were no additional COVID-19 deaths, 90 new positive cases were reported in the Region Monday, according to updated statistics by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Northwest Indiana's Friday death totals included 296 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 219 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 68 positive cases for a total of 9,143. Porter County had 16 more cases, bringing its total to 1,723. LaPorte County saw 12 new cases, for a total of 1,185.

Jasper County added three cases, for a total of 323. Newton County saw one new case, for a total of 145.

ISDH reported 897 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 94,196. New cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday.