No new COVID-19 deaths, 90 new cases reported in Region

While there were no additional COVID-19 deaths, 90 new positive cases were reported in the Region Monday, according to updated statistics by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Northwest Indiana's Friday death totals included 296 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 219 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County added 68 positive cases for a total of 9,143. Porter County had 16 more cases, bringing its total to 1,723. LaPorte County saw 12 new cases, for a total of 1,185.
Jasper County added three cases, for a total of 323. Newton County saw one new case, for a total of 145.
ISDH reported 897 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 94,196. New cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday.
The Porter County Health Department listed eight patients hospitalized and 1,561 people recovered.
A total of 1,076,947 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.7% cumulative positive rate and a 5.4% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 17 to 24.
The Region's seven-day positive rates included Newton County, 6.7%; Porter County, 6.24%; Lake County, 6.21%; LaPorte County, 4.9%; and Jasper County, 3.14%.
ISDH reported 81,271 tested in Lake County, 23,746 in Porter County, 18,088 in LaPorte County, 4,890 in Jasper County and 1,335 in Newton County.
New tests were administered between April 17 and Sunday.
The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
