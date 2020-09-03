No new COVID-19 deaths, over 100 new cases reported in NWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported across Northwest Indiana Thursday, but the Region added 108 new cases, according to updated statistics by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Northwest Indiana's Wednesday death totals stood at 298 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 13 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 222 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 69 positive cases for a total of 9,275. Porter County had 24 more cases, bringing its total to 1,777. LaPorte County saw 10 new cases, for a total of 1,204.

Jasper County saw four new cases, for a total of 332. Newton County added one case, upping its total to 147.