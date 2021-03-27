No new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI, officials say

As of early March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department reported 16,726 cases on Friday.

Across Indiana there were 993 new positive cases. A total of 683,076 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between March 6 and Friday.

The Porter County Health Department on Friday listed one patient hospitalized and 16,147 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,348 cases, up four from the previous day, and 37,792 tested. Lansing had 3,108 cases, up six, and 30,273 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.3% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 5.4% in Porter County, up from 5.2%; 5.5% in LaPorte County, up from 4.4%; 8.9% in Newton County, up from 7.2%; and 4.1% in Jasper County, no change.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.