No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Region as cases slowly rise

The Region reported no new COVID-19-related deaths Monday following an uptick over the weekend, data showed.

As of Monday, death totals stood at Lake County, 239; Porter County, 37; LaPorte County, 25; Newton County, 10; and Jasper County, two, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.

On Saturday, Lake County recorded a single new death related to COVID-19 following three days of no additional reported coronavirus deaths across the Region.

Lake County reported Monday 40 new coronavirus cases for a total of 4,781. Porter County added 11 more cases for a total of 705. LaPorte and Jasper counties both had two additional cases, for totals of 522 and 107, respectively. Newton County saw no additional cases. Its total stood at 93.

Statewide, Indiana saw 312 new positive cases, bringing its total to 45,228. New cases were reported between June 17 and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Indiana had five more fatalities Monday, bringing the state's death total to 2,432. New deaths were reported between Wednesday and Friday.