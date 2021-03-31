No new COVID deaths across NWI; over 1,100 cases added statewide

No additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported across Northwest Indiana, while the state added over 1,100 new cases, updated data provided Wednesday showed.
A single new death was reported across Indiana, bringing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to 12,633, according to updated statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.
New deaths were reported Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,470 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic, data from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.
County totals include 920 in Lake County, 269 in Porter County, 202 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 33 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 406 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 81,408, following corrections to the previous day's totals by the Indiana State Department of Health.
County totals included 49,981 in Lake County, up 54; 16,839 in Porter County, up 41; 10,260 in LaPorte County, up 26; 3,325 in Jasper County, up 11; and 1,003 in Newton County, no change.
Across Indiana there were 1,127 new positive cases. A total of 686,497 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between March 6 and Tuesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed zero patients hospitalized and 16,289 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,374 cases, up ten from the previous day, and 38,205 tested. Lansing had 3,120 cases, up three, and 30,714 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.5% in Lake County, up from 4.4% the day before; 5.7% in Porter County, no change; 8.4% in LaPorte County, up from 7.4%; 10% in Newton County, up from 7.1%; and 7.5% in Jasper County, up from 6.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To date, 1,133,956 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,109,238 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 60,972 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,072,984.
ISDH also reported that 1,659,058 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,630,152 .
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
A mass vaccination clinic with the capacity to administer 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day will open in early April at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School in Gary.
Hoosiers age 16 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.