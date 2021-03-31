No new COVID deaths across NWI; over 1,100 cases added statewide

County totals included 49,981 in Lake County, up 54; 16,839 in Porter County, up 41; 10,260 in LaPorte County, up 26; 3,325 in Jasper County, up 11; and 1,003 in Newton County, no change.

Across Indiana there were 1,127 new positive cases. A total of 686,497 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between March 6 and Tuesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed zero patients hospitalized and 16,289 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,374 cases, up ten from the previous day, and 38,205 tested. Lansing had 3,120 cases, up three, and 30,714 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.5% in Lake County, up from 4.4% the day before; 5.7% in Porter County, no change; 8.4% in LaPorte County, up from 7.4%; 10% in Newton County, up from 7.1%; and 7.5% in Jasper County, up from 6.2%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.