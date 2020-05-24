No new NWI COVID-19 deaths reported for first time in a week

Northwest Indiana counties saw a break in COVID-19-related deaths for the first time in a week, according to state and county health departments.
This is the third time in eight days no new deaths were reported in Lake County, which has the most positive cases in the Region.
There were 12 new deaths reported across Indiana, totaling 1,824 Hoosiers that have died from the coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The new deaths were reported between Tuesday and Saturday.
An additional 152 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.
Seventy new cases were reported in Lake County for a total of 3,260. Porter County had seven more cases, raising its total to 481. LaPorte County increased by 12, for a total of 399.
Newton County cases increased by two, totaling 74. Jasper County also had two additional cases for a total of 54.
Starke County had one more case for a total of 31. Pulaski County added two more cases, totaling 39.
There were 487 new positive cases reported over 24 hours, bringing Indiana's total to 31,376.
Lake County community totals, which are recorded by the local health department Friday, included: Hammond, 540; Crown Point, 330; Merrillville, 273; Dyer, 212; Hobart, 201; Schererville, 136; Munster, 121; Highland, 84; Griffith, 74; Whiting, 64; St. John, 53; Cedar Lake, 48; Lowell, 45; Lake Station, 42; Schneider, three; New Chicago, one.
The Lake County Health Department has 57 cases listed as "unknown" and 12 as "other."
Latest statistics from the Gary Health Department were reported on Friday, with a total of 612 cases and 16 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported 264 cases and 10 deaths on Friday. The number of cases and deaths hasn't been updated since Friday.
Porter County community totals recorded by the local health department as of Sunday included: Portage Township, 191, up five cases; Center Township, 128, no change; Washington Township, 47, no change; Westchester Township, 33, no change; Liberty Township, 23, up one; Union Township, 19, no change; Boone Township, 15, no change; Porter Township, seven, no change; Morgan Township, seven, up one; Pleasant Township, six, no change; Pine Township, three, no change; and Jackson Township, two, no change.
Porter County fatality totals include: Portage Township, 10; Center Township, seven; Westchester Township, four; and Liberty Township, one.
The Indiana Department of Correction lists 178 cases positive cases among inmates and 102 cases among staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. The deaths of six inmates are included in the LaPorte County's fatality total.
To the east, St. Joseph County has 1,155 cases and 34 deaths.
Marion County, which is the most-impacted location in the state, has 9,132 cases and 533 deaths. Lake County is the second most-impacted location in Indiana.
A total of 220,801 people statewide have been tested, according to reports received by the Indiana State Health Department. So far, 20,223 have been tested in Lake County; 3,915 in Porter County; 3,286 in LaPorte County; 935 in Jasper County; 446 in Starke County; 421 in Pulaski County; and 307 in Newton County. Newly reported tests occurred between March 16 and Saturday.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
Whiting Fourth of July
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.