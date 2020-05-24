No new NWI COVID-19 deaths reported for first time in a week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Northwest Indiana counties saw a break in COVID-19-related deaths for the first time in a week, according to state and county health departments.

This is the third time in eight days no new deaths were reported in Lake County, which has the most positive cases in the Region.

There were 12 new deaths reported across Indiana, totaling 1,824 Hoosiers that have died from the coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The new deaths were reported between Tuesday and Saturday.

An additional 152 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.

Seventy new cases were reported in Lake County for a total of 3,260. Porter County had seven more cases, raising its total to 481. LaPorte County increased by 12, for a total of 399.

Newton County cases increased by two, totaling 74. Jasper County also had two additional cases for a total of 54.

Starke County had one more case for a total of 31. Pulaski County added two more cases, totaling 39.