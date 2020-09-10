 Skip to main content
No raises for employees, elected officials in draft of Crown Point's 2021 budget
Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — The city is keeping its pockets tight for the upcoming fiscal year. 

During a Tuesday evening City Council meeting, city officials considered the city's 2021 budget and additional city fund ordinances on first reading. 

As proposed, the city's budget would see a 14.2% increase, coming in at $39.6 million. In 2020, the city budget was $34.6 million. 

Despite the increase, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said city departments were asked to stay close to their 2020 budgets. 

"Over the next two years, we've battened down the hatches, and we're looking at revenues and being wise with our dollars," Uran said. 

Greg Guerrettaz, principal of Financial Solutions Group (FSG) and Crown Point’s financial consultant, said the city and FSG looked at every revenue source and at decreasing expenses. 

"It's not on any one fund. It is hitting each fund across the board. You can see impact on the parks department. You can see impact on income taxes coming in 2022. You can see impacts even in the garbage collection fund," Guerrettaz said.

"We've got to — as the mayor said, and I've used that term many, many times — we've got to batten down the hatch, get ready for '21, get ready for '22 ... that's how it's going to have to be." 

The proposed 2021 budget doesn't include a pay increase for elected officials or city employees. 

Though the city has approved stipends for employees previously, including during the 2008 housing crisis, Uran said the city chose not to move forward with stipends in 2021. 

"We kept everything the same," Uran said. "It's not that we don't want to help the employees out, we just ... don't know (what) the forecast is for '21. Our No. 1 job is to make sure the dollars are there, keep everybody gainfully employed, as they are. Make sure our health insurance benefits are intact — all those things are very germane to us." 

Uran said the leap year presented a challenge when looking at offering a stipend or a pay raise, as employees will receive 27 paychecks in 2020 and 26 in 2021 because of where the holiday falls. 

"If it would have flipped over by one day, we would have been seamless and we would have had some dollars available," Uran said. 

Uran added an additional appropriation will likely need to be done at the end of the year to make payroll. 

Additionally, Uran said the budget committee, which includes Councilwoman Laura Sauerman and Councilmen Andrew Kyres and Zack Bryan, has discussed giving employees an additional day off since a raise wasn't possible. 

A public hearing will be held on Oct. 5 for the city's budget and salary ordinances for elected officials and city employees.

