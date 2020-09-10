No raises for employees, elected officials in draft of Crown Point's 2021 budget

The proposed 2021 budget doesn't include a pay increase for elected officials or city employees.

Though the city has approved stipends for employees previously, including during the 2008 housing crisis, Uran said the city chose not to move forward with stipends in 2021.

"We kept everything the same," Uran said. "It's not that we don't want to help the employees out, we just ... don't know (what) the forecast is for '21. Our No. 1 job is to make sure the dollars are there, keep everybody gainfully employed, as they are. Make sure our health insurance benefits are intact — all those things are very germane to us."

Uran said the leap year presented a challenge when looking at offering a stipend or a pay raise, as employees will receive 27 paychecks in 2020 and 26 in 2021 because of where the holiday falls.

"If it would have flipped over by one day, we would have been seamless and we would have had some dollars available," Uran said.

Uran added an additional appropriation will likely need to be done at the end of the year to make payroll.