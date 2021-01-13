No students injured after Griffith school bus side-swiped by ambulance, officials say

MUNSTER — No students were injured after a Hammond ambulance transporting a patient side-swiped a Griffith school bus early Tuesday at the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Ridge Road while trying to avoid another vehicle, officials said.

The crash was minor, and all 16 Griffith High School students aboard the bus were able to attend class for the rest of the day, Griffith Superintendent Michele Riise said.

Riise said no one on the bus, including its driver, needed medical attention. However, everyone on the bus was taken to Community Hospital in Munster to be checked out.

Munster police Lt. John Peirick said the bus driver reported suffering pain but was later medically cleared.

Munster police responded to the crash about 10:30 a.m.

The ambulance was heading south on Calumet with its lights and siren activated while approaching stopped traffic, Peirick said. The bus, which also was heading south on Calumet, had stopped at a red light to turn east onto Ridge.