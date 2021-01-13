 Skip to main content
No students injured after Griffith school bus side-swiped by ambulance, officials say
alert urgent

Stop arm

A camera below the stop sign is tested on a local school bus. 

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

MUNSTER — No students were injured after a Hammond ambulance transporting a patient side-swiped a Griffith school bus early Tuesday at the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Ridge Road while trying to avoid another vehicle, officials said.

The crash was minor, and all 16 Griffith High School students aboard the bus were able to attend class for the rest of the day, Griffith Superintendent Michele Riise said.

Riise said no one on the bus, including its driver, needed medical attention. However, everyone on the bus was taken to Community Hospital in Munster to be checked out.

Munster police Lt. John Peirick said the bus driver reported suffering pain but was later medically cleared.

Munster police responded to the crash about 10:30 a.m.

The ambulance was heading south on Calumet with its lights and siren activated while approaching stopped traffic, Peirick said. The bus, which also was heading south on Calumet, had stopped at a red light to turn east onto Ridge.

As the ambulance approached stopped traffic at the intersection, it went left of center to continue heading south in northbound lanes. Meanwhile, a third vehicle that was turning east onto Calumet from Ridge drove into the ambulance's path, prompting the ambulance to swerve to avoid colliding, Peirick said.

The ambulance side-swiped the bus in the process, causing minor damage.

The driver of the third vehicle was not issued a citation, Peirick said.

The bus driver was bringing students back from morning programming at the Hammond Area Career Center when the crash occurred, Riise said.

"All students stated at the scene that they were OK," Riise said in an email to The Times. "We were very fortunate in that there was limited damage to the bus and no injuries."

