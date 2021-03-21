Noland: Northwest Indiana is positioned for greatness

With the award of the FFGAs, we are already seeing signs of significant private sector interest with great new projects happening in Munster and Michigan City as examples. Communities throughout Northwest Indiana are now conducting planning activities to welcome development connected to the rail infrastructure upgrades. Construction for both rail projects will commence in full force later this summer and they will generate over 1,000 construction jobs for the region’s economy.Watch for “Pardon our Dust” signs as we put shovels in the ground to build these great projects.

Over the coming months our South Shore Line marketing team will start focusing on pumping up the volume on the new service made possible by the rail upgrades. Look for messages highlighting the opportunity for enhanced rail service with a tagline like “Coming Soon to a Station Near You.”

And what exactly is coming? Well, in addition to the 39 daily trains to and from Chicago we currently offer, we will be adding 26 additional trains, 14 on the South Shore Line and 12 on the West Lake Corridor. There will also be additional trains on the West Lake Corridor that will run from Munster/Dyer to north Hammond to offer transfer opportunities to the mainline South Shore Line service. These rail investments are intended to reduce travel time, offer greater frequency of service and significantly improved on-time-performance.