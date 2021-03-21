Noland: Northwest Indiana is positioned for greatness

The year 2020 was very difficult on all accounts. COVID-19 has had a devasting impact on people’s lives, their health, their social well-being and the economy. While the news over the past year was mostly very bad, there were a number of very positive signs that those of us fortunate enough to live in Northwest Indiana can point to when we look for better things to come.
Here at the South Shore Line, we celebrated the receipt of two federal Full Funding Grant Agreements (FFGA) from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) in the last several months, a $354 million FFGA for the West Lake Corridor project (total project cost of $945 million) and a $173 million FFGA for the Double Track project (total project cost of $494 million).
We’ve been talking about these projects in this region for years, even decades, and now they are a reality. Our conversation has shifted from how these projects will benefit Northwest Indiana "if we get funding" to looking forward to the benefit of these projects once they are completed. These projects will bring more riders to the railroad, more than doubling our ridership by the year 2040. Getting to Chicago, and the higher paying jobs that are located there, will greatly benefit our local economy. As a region, we are now able to focus on how we can leverage the benefits of these massive rail projects beyond additional ridership, such as the anticipated $2.5 billion in private sector investment over the next 20 years.
With the award of the FFGAs, we are already seeing signs of significant private sector interest with great new projects happening in Munster and Michigan City as examples. Communities throughout Northwest Indiana are now conducting planning activities to welcome development connected to the rail infrastructure upgrades. Construction for both rail projects will commence in full force later this summer and they will generate over 1,000 construction jobs for the region’s economy.Watch for “Pardon our Dust” signs as we put shovels in the ground to build these great projects.
Over the coming months our South Shore Line marketing team will start focusing on pumping up the volume on the new service made possible by the rail upgrades. Look for messages highlighting the opportunity for enhanced rail service with a tagline like “Coming Soon to a Station Near You.”
And what exactly is coming? Well, in addition to the 39 daily trains to and from Chicago we currently offer, we will be adding 26 additional trains, 14 on the South Shore Line and 12 on the West Lake Corridor. There will also be additional trains on the West Lake Corridor that will run from Munster/Dyer to north Hammond to offer transfer opportunities to the mainline South Shore Line service. These rail investments are intended to reduce travel time, offer greater frequency of service and significantly improved on-time-performance.
There is, of course, no one factor associated with the attractiveness of a particular community or region, but the fact is that now that these rail projects have funding there is a growing excitement building in our communities. Home sales have surged in Northwest Indiana over the past year as we are becoming a suburb of choice in the Chicago metropolitan area. It is not secret, at least to those of us whoo live here, as to why this is happening. We have great schools, lower cost of living, lower taxes and our home purchasing power dollar-for-dollar is greater than the suburbs to the west. We are lucky enough to live by the shores of Lake Michigan with a great state park and the designation of our national lakeshore as a national park. And we are making solid infrastructure investments in other important needs such as the investment the state is making in our local, county and state highway network that will put us in a position of strength to compete for decades to come.
Are there short-term headwinds that we all still face? Yes. In fact, South Shore Line ridership is currently 15% of normal. Will it take additional time for the economy to bounce fully back? Absolutely, but I’m an optimist. I strongly believe that once we get the green light to resume our normal, daily lives, our ridership will surge, and our economy will ignite. There is a pent-up demand to get back to our pre-COVID-19 lives, and when we can, we will embrace that opportunity. We all want to return to being with our family, friends, neighbors and co-workers. We want to be able to travel to Chicago to visit museums, attend concerts and sporting events, go to restaurants, shop on the Magnificent Mile, etc. With each passing day that more vaccines arrive and as more of us are fully vaccinated, our lives will improve; the long sought-after herd immunity is on the horizon.
In the meantime, the South Shore Line, and the entire public transit industry for that matter, has taken the opportunity during this pandemic to invest in measures to make riding our services safer than they have ever been. Safety is our number one goal, and we all want to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses and diseases. As a commuter railroad, we regularly share our best practices with other railroads across the country to maximize our safety initiatives.
We have a new program at the South Shore Line that guides our efforts to combat the virus called Sanitization for Rider Safety. We’ve added more employees to clean our trains, have hand sanitizers in our stations and on all of our railcars, we are using cleaning products designed to kill and keep killing viruses, and we are delivering these products in a variety of ways including the use of electrostatic sprayers and foggers. We have also invested in UV lighting technology often used in hospital environments to further rid our equipment of potential viruses, and have improved our HVAC systems by adding enhanced filters on all railcars. We will continue to follow CDC and other health department guidelines as they evolve and will continue to explore opportunities for additional investments to reduce the risk of virus transmission.
When ridership returns, we are ready, and our equipment will be safer than ever before. For anyone who has more questions about our efforts to provide enhanced sanitization on our trains please visit our website www.mysouthshoreline.com/riders/sanitized-for-rider-safety.
It is also important to note that the transit industry is not alone in making sanitization improvements for the benefit of our customers and employees. In fact, these same types of improvements are being made in restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, etc. In short, as a society we well be much better positioned to fight off or avoid the spread of future viruses as well as promoting overall public safety.
In short, I am bullish on our future as a country and especially as a resident of Northwest Indiana. This is our time to shine.
Michael Noland is the president and general manager of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, operator of the South Shore Line.