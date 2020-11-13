None injured after massive extra-alarm fire at Hegewisch factory

Firefighters responded to a factory at at 11909 S. Ave. O. late Wednesday after the building caught fire, causing massive flames and huge plumes of smoke to fly into the air, the Chicago Fire Department and NBC 5 reported. Crews knocked the fire about 11 p.m., with no injuries reported, the Fire Department said.
CHICAGO — A massive fire broke out late Wednesday at a factory in the city's Hegewisch neighborhood, but no one was injured, officials said.
Firefighters were called to the extra-alarm fire before 10 p.m. after the building, located at 11909 S. Ave. O., caught fire, causing huge flames and thick smoke to fly into the air, NBC 5 Chicago reported.
Flames and smoke were visible from several miles away, NBC 5 reported.
Crews knocked out the fire by about 11 p.m., with no injuries reported, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.
The warehouse belongs to Era Valdivia Contractors, Inc., a painting, wall covering and protective coating contractor.
The Chicago Fire Department was not immediately available Friday to provide updates.
