None injured after massive extra-alarm fire at Hegewisch warehouse
CHICAGO — A massive fire broke out late Wednesday at a warehouse in the city's Hegewisch neighborhood, but no one was injured, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the extra-alarm fire before 10 p.m. after the building, located at 11909 S. Ave. O, caught fire, causing huge flames and thick smoke to fly into the air, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Flames and smoke were visible from several miles away, NBC 5 reported.

Crews knocked out the fire by about 11 p.m., with no injuries reported, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.

The warehouse belongs to Era Valdivia Contractors, Inc., a painting, wall covering and protective coating contractor.

The Chicago Fire Department was not immediately available Friday to provide updates.

