None injured in BBQ restaurant fire, official says

GARY — No one was injured in a fire that broke out at a barbecue restaurant late Saturday, an official said.

Firefighters were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to Phenomenal Ribs, at 1101 Broadway, after the blaze was reported inside the building, Gary Deputy Fire Chief Mark Jones said.

Jones did not speak to the extent of damage to the building, but said it had been boarded up Monday.

The fire started somewhere in the restaurant's north end, though it was not clear what caused it.

Officials continue to investigate its cause.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.