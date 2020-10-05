Nonfatal shootings up 45% as gun violence continues to plague Gary

Twelve were believed to be drug-related, and six shootings stemmed from domestic violence, he said.

Police encouraged residents to call detectives or the city's anonymous hotline at 866-CRIME-GP with any tips.

"I know it seems low, but we solve and charge at least two homicides a year due to a tip," Hamady said. "Those tips are helpful, even though some people think they're not. Just by saying the person's name or nickname, it could point us in the right direction."

Police try to protect the identity of witnesses as much as possible and avoid including their names in court records, if possible.

Ring has a program where residents with doorbell cameras can anonymously send videos to police, Hamady said.

Detectives also have solved more homicides in recent years thanks to video cameras at gas stations and other businesses, he said.

"More cameras out there help us. If we can obtain the camera footage, it helps us build the narrative," he said. "Nobody has to testify. The video speaks for itself."

Hamady said nonfatal shootings are up in cities nationwide, likely in part because the coronavirus pandemic has led to high unemployment and increased use of alcohol and drugs as residents try to cope.