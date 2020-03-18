You are the owner of this article.
North Township ramps up aid during pandemic
North Township ramps up aid during pandemic

Frank J. Mrvan

Name: Frank. J. Mrvan

Party: Democratic

Political experience: North Township trustee since 2005

Profession: Elected official

Priorities: Build a strong economy by better connecting Northwest Indiana to Chicago; phased-in Medicare public option; safeguarding Lake Michigan and other Region waterways. "I'm running for Congress because we need someone with a proven record of bringing people together. I'll fight to build a strong, thriving economy for everyone."

Funds raised (through 2019): $54,000

Facebook likes (as of mid-February): 2,610

Hometown: Highland

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

The North Township Trustee’s Office is providing aid and gathering resources to help those impacted by COVID-19.

North Township, in coordination with the local Catholic Charities Food Pantry, is delivering food to seniors and residents with disabilities in East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Whiting.

North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan said the staff aims to do same-day delivery with the maximum response time being within 24 hours. Food will be delivered before 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Any seniors or residents with disabilities should call 219-306-1344 if they would like food delivered to their homes.

In addition, North Township is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Wicker Memorial Park Clubhouse at 2215 Ridge Road in Highland.

Times will be set up to ensure safe distances between donors. Those who feel unwell or are awaiting test results for the flu or coronavirus are asked to not donate.

Donors should register ahead of time at redcrossblood.org to schedule a time to come in.

North Township case managers will assist clients on the phone from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 219-932-2530. North Township buses will not be in operation but transportation scheduling staff are working to provide transportation as needed through Triple A Express.

