Northern District of Indiana U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch was selected as one of the nine attorneys to be appointed to serve on an influential advisory committee.
The Attorney General’s Advisory Committee is aimed at crime-reduction efforts such as reducing violent crime and fighting the opioid crisis, said Attorney General William Barr.
“I am honored that Attorney General Barr has appointed me to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee,” Kirsch said in a news release. “The committee plays a central role in implementing new programs and policies for the Department of Justice. It is a privilege for me to be able to serve the department and attorney general in this manner.”
In addition to Kirsch, attorneys from Pennsylvania, Florida, Maine, Minnesota, Vermont, Virginia, Nevada and Washington D.C. were also chosen to serve on the committee.
“I am pleased to appoint these nine outstanding U.S. attorneys to this key advisory committee. I am confident that they will serve with distinction,” Barr said. “The U.S. attorneys who comprise the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee play a critical role in carrying out the Department of Justice’s important work, including its efforts to reduce violent crime, combat the opioid crisis, protect the most vulnerable, and enforce the rule of law.”