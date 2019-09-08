Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation hosts inaugural 5K

SCHERERVILLE — Gray skies and occasional raindrops could not stand in the way of a golden cause as the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation (NICK) held its first-ever 5K run and 3K walk Sunday afternoon in Redar Park.
"We provide hope and help to Northwest Indiana families affected by childhood cancer," said Donna Criner, co-founder and director of NICK. "And we fund promising research for childhood cancers."
The organization covers six Indiana counties — Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Newton and Jasper — and is funded by two or three big events it puts on each year, as well as with donations from corporations, private individuals, clubs and churches, along with grants.
Runners paid $25 and walkers $20 before Sept. 1 to participate, and the cost went up by $10 for those who registered after the deadline.
About 250 people registered to walk or run, including children, for whom the entry fee was just $15 prior to Sept. 1 for those 10 years old and younger.
Criner said the goal was to raise $15,000, including money brought in through the sale of silent auction items displayed under the park's pavilion.
NICK hosts an annual awareness festival in Redar Park, but a run had not been incorporated previously.
"We usually do a formal gala on Saturday nights and then the festival in the park the next day, and we just weren't creating the awareness that we wanted to," Criner said.
So it was out with the gala and in with what was called the "Great Gold Rush Race," and many wore gold as part of their exercise ensemble.
"Gold is Childhood Cancer Awareness color," Criner said.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a fact perhaps better known now to the neighborhoods near Redar Park through which the runners and walkers traveled.
"Schererville has blocked off some streets for us," Criner said.
A festival was held after the race, complete with live music, food vendors, a bounce house and various games and activities for kids and adults.
Gina Grimmer, a former Dyer resident who now resides in San Diego, California, came to run with her sister, Bella Pilkins, and Grimmer's daughter, Tessa.
Grimmer said she could relate to those dealing with a childhood illness.
"My brother had cerebral palsy and so we're familiar with how hard it is for families with young kids going through that, so anything we can do to help the cause," Grimmer said.
Tim Glennon, of Munster, came to combine his love of running with support of a good cause.
He hasn't known anyone close affected by childhood cancer, but his father had cancer.
"I'm assuming that probably the rain kept a few people away, but hopefully we get a few more out here, but I think it's a great turnout even with bad weather," Glennon said.
Nicholas Bermudez, of Hammond, stood near the start of the line shortly before the run began and explained his reason for participating.
"We are here to support children that are suffering from different variety of cancers and trying to raise awareness for them," Bermudez said. "It's extremely important that children who are suffering in our communities are supported by the communities."