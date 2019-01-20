EAST CHICAGO — Certain foods can limit the absorption of lead into the body, experts say.

Frances Whitehead believes planting fruit trees can not only improve access to fresh produce…

Certified organic

Any farmer or food producer selling organic food must meet strict government standards to receive the U.S. Department of Agriculture seal as indicated on these labels:

100% Organic: This product is made entirely from organic ingredients.

Organic: At least 95% of the ingredients in this product are organic.

Made with Organic: At least 70% of the ingredients are organic.

If a product contains less than 70% organic ingredients, it is known as conventional food, grown with the use of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, antibiotics, hormones, etc.