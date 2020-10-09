Northwest Indiana Hear Walk goes virtual this year

MERRILLVILLE — The Northwest Indiana Heart Walk was held virtually for the first time, but that didn’t stop the community spirit around the event.
The American Heart Association brought the experience right to the walkers, sharing photos, videos and social media content. The new activity tracker feature on the AHA heart walk mobile app encouraged participants to keep moving — wherever they were.
Leading Heart Walk Teams include ArcelorMittal, US Steel Gary Works, NIPSCO, American Chemical Technologies, and Methodist Hospitals.
The annual event aims to make Northwest Indiana a healthier community, funding local research studies, quality healthcare initiatives and community health programs that shape public policy in the area. The American Heart Association is also pivoting its work since COVID-19.
“Over 40% of people affected by the coronavirus have had previous heart or stroke issues. People with heart disease, diabetes or hypertension are at risk from complications of the disease,” said Erin Crawford, Development Director for the American Heart Association in Northwest Indiana.
“While the long-term effects of COVID-19 are still unknown, we’ve set up a data registry for best practices across the country, we’d updated CPR guidelines and made some of our resuscitation materials available for free to hospitals,” Diane Kemp, Regional Vice President for the American Heart Association, said.
“Why are we doing this Heart Walk? I’m sure everybody knows someone who has been helped by the work of the American Heart Association. This is true within my own family,” said Jean Louis Muller, Vice President and General Manager at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor. “The key thing is that the AHA is on a journey to bring the latest science, education and advice to us – and they need our help to fund this work.”
Some of this work was discussed at the event. Congenital heart survivor, Olivia Stonehill and her mother, Courtney, said that although she was born with two holes in her heart and she’s had three open heart surgeries before the age of 3, Olivia is now a thriving 11-year-old. Research and support done through the American Heart Association helped Olivia when she underwent her early surgeries and the AHA hopes that they will have medical advancements in place should Olivia need further care in the future.
Heart Walk donations are being accepted through October 30. Learn more at www.NorthwestIndianaHeartWalk.org.
