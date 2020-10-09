Northwest Indiana Hear Walk goes virtual this year

“Why are we doing this Heart Walk? I’m sure everybody knows someone who has been helped by the work of the American Heart Association. This is true within my own family,” said Jean Louis Muller, Vice President and General Manager at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor. “The key thing is that the AHA is on a journey to bring the latest science, education and advice to us – and they need our help to fund this work.”

Some of this work was discussed at the event. Congenital heart survivor, Olivia Stonehill and her mother, Courtney, said that although she was born with two holes in her heart and she’s had three open heart surgeries before the age of 3, Olivia is now a thriving 11-year-old. Research and support done through the American Heart Association helped Olivia when she underwent her early surgeries and the AHA hopes that they will have medical advancements in place should Olivia need further care in the future.

Heart Walk donations are being accepted through October 30. Learn more at www.NorthwestIndianaHeartWalk.org.

