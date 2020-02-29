Northwest Indiana leap year babies celebrate quadrennial occasion

Normally, she celebrates her birthday on March 1.

Though she typically celebrates her leap year birthday the same as every other year, she recalls her "fourth" birthday, when she turned 16, as a special occasion.

"My mom had a surprise party for me, and my girlfriends all came and got me a card saying, 'Happy fourth birthday,'" she said. "It was kind of neat and unique because it was my sweet 16 and then on top of it, all of my friends ... they kind of played into leap year."

Reinhart said she, too, is excited to make it to double digits. By the time she turns 44, she hopes to have her own place and finish school.

This year, Barbara Alonzo will turn 80 and celebrate her 60th wedding anniversary with her husband, Al.

Alonzo, who has lived in Highland since 1964, has often celebrated her leap year birthdays with other milestones. In 2004, she and her granddaughter Chelsea turned 16. She and her granddaughters, Alysha and Kelsie, celebrated their 18th birthdays in 2012 together. In 2016, her grandsons, Michael and Austin, turned 19, as did she.

“It makes me feel very good,” Alonzo said, of celebrating her leap year birthday in step with family milestones.