Indiana is a state of leaders, builders and innovators. We don’t wait for the latest technologies to come online — we build them ourselves. Creating new solutions and working hard to implement these ideas is in our DNA.

As our country today contends with a slowing economy and, with a host of geopolitical challenges on the horizon, now is the time to take stock of the industrial prowess and community investment that sets our area apart and strengthens America’s global position.

As the managing member of a world-class data center located in Northwest Indiana and the world’s first quantum-ready fiber network across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, I can attest to our region’s unique advantage when it comes to our industrial legacy and commitment to spurring the next generation of technological advancements here in America.

Our campus was built on the site of the former State Line Generating Plant, which opened in 1929 and was the largest power plant in the world at the time of its construction.

Instead of letting this site fall into disrepair upon the plant’s decommissioning in 2012, a group of Indiana business leaders decided that this location would be the perfect spot to create the flagship of American-made technological might, fueling the Midwest’s new digital economy. This bold plan would become Digital Crossroad, a sustainable and innovative data center serving the IT infrastructure needs of hyperscale cloud providers and large enterprises to rapidly expand digital services to customers throughout the Midwest.

Ensuring that our region maintains a safe and robust digital infrastructure is not just a boon for Midwest companies but for our national security as well.

For years, the U.S. has been progressively moving toward an increasingly dangerous economic showdown with China. We are in a technological arms race to secure an advantage when it comes to our digital innovation, infrastructure assets, and military capabilities. Northwest Indiana is the beating heart of these efforts, and you don’t need to look very far to see examples of the American-made products that make up the backbone of our nation’s economy.

The investment that large companies have made into northwest Indiana’s Quantum Corridor is a game changer. While Digital Crossroads is bringing tech and data center solutions in Hammond, U.S. Steel continues its leadership in technology and sustainability by churning out the highest-tech steel products in the world from its Gary Works, and Howmet is manufacturing critical components in La Porte for our aerospace, defense, and energy industries.

These companies are also investing in our communities so that Northwest Indiana can continue to remain on the cutting edge. For example, earlier this year, U.S. Steel donated $100,000 to the Methodist Hospitals Foundation, the largest single corporate donation the foundation has ever received. It is efforts like this that set the bar for other corporate citizens to strive toward. Giving back to the communities in which we live and operate strengthens the institutions that keep our workforce and neighbors safe, educated, and thriving.

Northwest Indiana’s diverse business community represents the best our country has to offer when it comes to American-made products and ingenuity. I am proud of the commitment that U.S. Steel and other manufacturers in northwest Indiana have to the American Dream and thrilled that our tech companies can play a small part. The innovation that these companies stimulate and the investments they make in our towns and cities make our region an indispensable asset in our nation’s contest against our geopolitical rivals.