Northwest Indiana sees 246 new COVID-19 infections, health officials say

No new COVID-19 deaths, but 246 new cases, were reported Friday in Northwest Indiana.

The Region's death totals stayed at 335 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 47 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 19 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,534.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Friday occurred between Oct. 3 and 8, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 16,474 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Lake County added 159 cases, for a total of 11,578, state officials said.