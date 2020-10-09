 Skip to main content
Northwest Indiana sees 246 new COVID-19 infections, health officials say
The latest on coronavirus cases, deaths

A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-thru COVID testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

No new COVID-19 deaths, but 246 new cases, were reported Friday in Northwest Indiana.

The Region's death totals stayed at 335 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 47 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 19 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,534.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Friday occurred between Oct. 3 and 8, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 16,474 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Lake County added 159 cases, for a total of 11,578, state officials said.

Porter County added 50 cases, for a total of 2,515, according to the county Health Department. One patient was hospitalized, and 2,118 have recovered, the department said.

LaPorte County added 34 new cases, for a total of 1,767.

Jasper County saw three additional cases, bringing its total to 432.

Newton County added no cases. Its total stayed at 182.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 5.1% seven-day rate and a 5.7% cumulative rate for all tests and 9.3% seven-day rate and an 9% cumulative rate for unique individuals.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 6.6% for all tests and 8.8% for unique individuals in Lake County, 5.2% for all tests and 8.4% for unique individuals in Porter County, 6.7% for all tests and 9% for unique individuals in LaPorte County, 4.6% for all tests and 5.4% for unique individuals in Jasper County and 1.1% for all tests and 5.8% for unique individuals in Newton County.

Statewide, 1,832 additional positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 131,493.

State officials said 1,463,436 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 2,276,846 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

NWI testing totals included 104,382 in Lake County, 31,914 in Porter County, 23,844 in LaPorte County, 6,368 in Jasper County and 1,902 in Newton County.

Newly reported tests were administered between May 5 and Thursday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

