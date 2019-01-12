While the white stuff has been scant so far this winter, Regionites saw decent snowfall piling up Saturday on roadways. However, meteorologists say it's not over yet.
While the snow took a temporary pause in the evening, the snow will continue until early Sunday, Meteorologist Matt Friedlein of the National Weather Service said.
The winter weather advisory for Northwest Indiana was extended to last until 3 a.m. Sunday, with more accumulation expected, according to the National Weather Service.
“It will start up again and you could get an additional 2 inches of snow accumulation overnight,” Friedlein said.
As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties saw a range of 2.5 to 4.5 inches accumulated across the Region, Friedlein said.
“It's been light to moderate snow but it's been long-lasting which has caused a hazard to travel,” Friedlein said. “Very light snow could continue past 3 a.m. and there still may be poor road conditions on nonprimary or rural roads tomorrow.”
Indiana State Police saw numerous car wrecks and slide-offs Saturday morning into the evening, according to Cpl. Carl Hall of ISP.
“Road conditions are improving,” Hall said as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday. “Accident calls have slowed down as the roads have gotten better.”
Hall said salt trucks and plows have been making headway throughout the snowfall, however there were still some calls about slide-offs as of 7:30 p.m.
Residents wrote several posts on social media detailing several wrecks across Northwest Indiana, with photos of vehicles in ditches and more.
Some areas to the east, such as Valparaiso, reported as much as 4 inches of snow by the evening. Closer to the Illinois state line, 2.5 inches were reported in Lake County, Friedlein said.
Newton, Jasper and Benton counties reported as much as 8 inches by Saturday evening.
