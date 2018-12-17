Cheryl Lagestee wishes she had recognized the signs. Her son might still be alive.
She remembers finding aluminum foil squares in his room, ink pens with the insides removed, socket wrenches with screens in them. She didn't realize these things were paraphernalia, used to store, snort and smoke drugs, respectively.
Her son, Josh Gonzalez, died March 25 from an overdose of fentanyl-laced cocaine. He was 33.
She hopes to warn other mothers and fathers what to look for if they suspect their kids are using.
"There are so many parents who don't know what drug paraphernalia looks like," says Lagestee, a 63-year-old steelworker from Chesterton. "I don't want my son to just be another statistic. I want to do something to help other kids."
She would like to set up a display at the Chesterton Police Department of sample drug paraphernalia. She wishes police would be open to testing suspected drug-related items that parents bring in without arresting the kids.
Besides such physical evidence, there are other signs a child may be using:
Behavioral changes
“Who has my child been, and who has my child become?” That’s a key question for any parent who wonders whether a child is drinking or using drugs, says Rhonda Courtright, lead counselor for outpatient substance abuse treatment at Heartland Recovery Center in Lowell.
Change is a red flag, says Courtright, a licensed social worker.
Dr. Usama Moustafa, a pediatrician with the LaPorte Physician Network, agrees. Any sudden change in behaviors — in school performance, missing assignments — warrants attention, he says.
Jessica Hale, a licensed addictions counselor at Awakenings Counseling Center in Merrillville, says most parents mention that the teen isn’t coming home after school as usual, and, “hanging out with friends the parents have never heard of before — that’s definitely a key. And not being dependable (like they were before).”
If the teen (or pre-teen) used to be popular, perhaps on a sports team, and now they’re not, that’s concerning, says Courtright: “Attitude changes, too — not being sociable at home if they used to be. One of the biggest indicators is disregard for authority. Teens can generally challenge parents, might get sassy with a teacher — that’s not unexpected. But if they don’t care what you say, don’t care if they get detention and there’s just apathy, that’s troubling."
Moustafa adds that sudden lying, trying to hide phone conversations, and being too private about them can be other signs.
Early signs
Amanda, a 35-year-old Lowell nurse, recalled the signs her brother was spiraling into drug addiction. When he was in high school, their mother noticed her pain pills were missing. He would sleep a lot. His speech was slurred, like a stroke victim, or too fast to understand. He totaled a few vehicles. He got kicked out of his college fraternity, expelled from school.
He was addicted to cocaine and heroin, Amanda says. Now 28, he recently completed rehab.
"I'm sure there is more ... but it has been so long that a lot of his behavior seems normal for him," says Amanda, who requested that her last name not be used to protect her brother's identity. "If he hadn't been using ... he would be brilliant. He was so smart and building some crazy things as a kid."
Another clue is appearance changes — being unkempt, careless about hygiene.
“You can smell alcohol if a teen is drinking excessively, and there might be headaches and loss of appetite," Moustafa says. "Pupils can be dilated or constricted, since different drugs can cause different reactions in the eyes.”
That's why making eye contact is so important, says Hale. “When it’s your child, you can sometimes miss those things, especially if you have a non-using background. Some parents may think their child is tired that day, or broke up with a girlfriend and his eyes are red from crying.”
By the eighth grade, 28 percent of adolescents have consumed alcohol, according to dosomething.org, a website dedicated to teen empowerment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1,840 people in Indiana died of a drug overdose in 2017, the majority from opioids.
Education efforts
A Northwest Indiana company named Sharing Hope, Addiction Prevention Education, or SHAPE, aims to educate parents on these and other signs their kids are using. For a program called The Wake-up Call, the organization sets up a mock bedroom with objects that drug-abusing children typically keep. Those include a fake energy-drink can used to store drugs; a box of tampons that are really alcohol flasks; a vaporizer that looks like a thumb drive.
These things can be bought on Amazon or in malls and vape shops, says Al Gandolfi, a former assistant superintendent for the Lake Central School Corp. and a co-founder of SHAPE.
"There are so many things kids have access to that most of us have no clue is out there," he says.
And SHAPE, which has done its shows at schools in Highland and Lake Station as well as foster care facilities, constantly has to update its presentation as new drug-storage and -usage devices come out.
More suggestions
“It’s very much a parent’s right and responsibility to know what’s going on with a child,” says Courtright. She suggests checking the kid’s room and belongings with a significant other, or with Grandma or Grandpa, so it’s a united front and not just “Mom’s always out to get me.”
Hale agrees: “Investigate. I would go through their stuff. If you’re wrong, apologize. But stay vigilant.”
Lagestee, the mother who lost a son to an overdose, notes that kids using drugs are crafty. She says her son hid his weed in a Burger King bag in his garbage can. He put substances in the knobs of his dresser, in the rubber caps on the bottom of the legs of a weight bench.
If nothing else, she says parents should not be worried about invading their kid's space. It could be a matter of life or death.
"If somebody says, 'Well, that's his privacy.' You're living in my house, no. Other than taking a shower, you have no privacy, I'm sorry," she says.
Should parents confront the teen? Yes, experts say, making the question when.
“The first thing is to have a conversation with the child,” says Hale. “ ‘I’m noticing you have new friends — where are they from? Are they in your class?’ Ask to meet them, see who they are. Ask, ‘I notice you’re tired. What’s going on?’
"If there’s nothing going on, the teen will be able to explain and not backpedal. Ask different questions. (If they’re not being truthful) they won’t remember what they says.”
Moustafa says to ask whether the adolescent is taking drugs, alcohol or tobacco. If there’s denial and you still suspect, consult with a physician about a urine test for toxins in the child’s system. “If it’s positive, then they cannot deny it, and the parent needs to take action. Go right to a counselor who’s knowledgeable about addiction and abuse and who counsels adolescents," the pediatrician says.
Courtright also suggests reaching out to other parents, the child’s school, past coaches, churches and scouting organizations to see if anyone else has had concerns.
Drug tests
Hale says parents can give home drug tests, which are available at a drug store and not expensive. “It’s foolish not to test and possibly save the child’s life," she says.
The Indiana Youth Institute reports deaths from drug overdoses in Indiana have risen by one third from 2011 to 2016, and the Kaiser Family Foundation reports that 69 percent of those involved victims age 0 to 24. Hale cautions that one test is not enough: A teen may pass two or three — they can find out how online — but “he can’t always pass it.” And don't give the child advance notice.
Courtright says continued denials in the face of evidence make it time for consequences. “Not ultimatums, not threats. Instead say, ‘Until I think you’re being honest and I can trust you,’ there’s an earlier curfew, the bedroom door has to be open, possibly the cellphone is taken. ... The attitude is, ‘I don’t think you’re being truthful with me and I’m concerned.' ”
Courtright suggests asking for backup: “When you can’t make it home from work and the teen is alone, have Grandma pop in and say, ‘How you doing? Want to go get a burger?’ Let Grandma know what Johnny’s not allowed to do”
And take heart: dosomething.org reported a study that showed teens who consistently learn about the risks of drugs from their parents are up to 50 percent less likely to use than those who don't.