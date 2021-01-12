Notes show collaboration between defendants in boy's slaying, prosecutor says

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors said Monday authorities recovered 16 pages of notes in a car belonging to two murder defendants that show an effort to synchronize their story and analyze why the state might not be able to prove its case against them at trial.

As a result, the state filed motions seeking handwriting samples from April Wright and Rachel R. Wright, both 26 and married, in the murder of April Wright's brother Leviticus Kuchta, 10.

Leviticus suffered a dislocated spine and jaw and would not have been able to walk or talk before he was found dead Oct. 12 in the Merrillville home he shared with the women, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

He had numerous wounds all over his body in various stages of healing, and makeup on his face may have been applied in an attempt to disguise the injuries, authorities said.

April and Rachel Wright told police Leviticus had fallen off a dirt bike Oct. 9 and 11 while riding in a field behind their home, according to court documents. They said he had been complaining about headaches and back pain, but they decided against taking him to a doctor.

Evidence at the scene did not match up with their story, police said.