Notes show collaboration between defendants in boy's slaying, prosecutor says

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors said Monday authorities recovered 16 pages of notes in a car belonging to two murder defendants that show an effort to synchronize their story and analyze why the state might not be able to prove its case against them at trial.
As a result, the state filed motions seeking handwriting samples from April Wright and Rachel R. Wright, both 26 and married, in the murder of April Wright's brother Leviticus Kuchta, 10.
Leviticus suffered a dislocated spine and jaw and would not have been able to walk or talk before he was found dead Oct. 12 in the Merrillville home he shared with the women, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
He had numerous wounds all over his body in various stages of healing, and makeup on his face may have been applied in an attempt to disguise the injuries, authorities said.
April and Rachel Wright told police Leviticus had fallen off a dirt bike Oct. 9 and 11 while riding in a field behind their home, according to court documents. They said he had been complaining about headaches and back pain, but they decided against taking him to a doctor.
Evidence at the scene did not match up with their story, police said.
The women each have pleaded not guilty and hired attorney Shane O'Donnell to represent them.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce again asked Judge Diane Boswell to advise April and Rachel Wright during Monday's livesteam video hearing that O'Donnell may have a conflict by representing them both.
O'Donnell said the woman had filed written acknowledgements and wanted to continue with him as their attorney.
"We're beating a dead horse with that," he said.
Koonce said she wanted the record to be clear that the women understood.
Boswell advised April Wright of her right to hire a different attorney than her wife and of the potential for conflict.
April Wright asked, "Shane, what do you think we should do about it? Are we going to be all right?"
Boswell offered to appoint a public defender to talk to April Wright about O'Donnell's possible conflict, but she declined. Rachel Wright, in a subsequent hearing, also said she wanted to continue with O'Donnell.
Koonce said Boswell may have inadvertently granted her motions for handwriting samples without first holding a hearing. Boswell rescinded her orders and set a hearing for Feb. 17.
When the judge asked O'Donnell to respond to the state's motions, he said he might have conflict and April Wright would have to answer.
Boswell questioned O'Donnell.
"The first piece of evidence the state is seeking may put you in conflict," she said. "You can't even advise her about what to do about the handwriting exemplar that's being requested?"
O'Donnell said he was advising April Wright to object.
"I truly do not see any conflict whatsoever," O'Donnell said, in response to further questions from Boswell.
Koonce said the notes police found included a timeline of events in the days leading up to Leviticus' death.
The notes show collaboration between the two defendants to get their story straight and included a recitation of challenges the state may face in proving its case, including "no weapon, no motive, no witnesses and no proof," Koonce said. The state wants to determine which of the women wrote the notes, she said.
As Koonce was speaking, April Wright began to argue with a sheriff's officer from her seat in the Lake County Jail.
The officer told April Wright to stop talking to Rachel Wright, who was seated in another area out of sight of the camera.
Koonce asked if court hearings for the woman could be scheduled on different days, "so there's no undue influence."
Boswell agreed and asked if they were housed in different sections of the jail. The officer said they were.
Boswell scheduled a meeting with the attorneys in her chambers to further discuss possible conflicts.
Koonce said the state will be filing a habitual offender enhancement against April Wright, who was convicted in 2011 of luring a 17-year-old boy to her Valparaiso home, placing him in handcuffs at knifepoint and sexually assaulting him. She was 16 at the time.
April Wright also was on probation before her arrest for for pepper-spraying an ex-girlfriend in the face during an attack in January 2019 at a Hobart motel room.
If convicted, the enhancement would add six to 20 years to any sentence she receives.
April Wright began to object, before Boswell stopped her.
"All my crimes were different since I was 16," April Wright said.