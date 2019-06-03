Even though basketball season and March mania have come and gone, the excitement of three-point baskets by Valparaiso University Men’s Basketball Crusaders remains strong, thanks to the Nothing But Net program.
Some 185 three-point season baskets made by Valparaiso University Men’s Basketball Team, with almost half made on home court, did more than add a number to their scoreboard. The Crusaders, for the 2018-2019 season, once again partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana to help make a difference in the lives of club members through the Nothing But Net program.
Each time the Crusaders scored a three-point basket; four local businesses donated $20 to the Clubs, up to $2,500 for the season.
Hodges & Davis, P.C., Grieger’s Motors, Lakeside Wealth Management, and Urschel Laboratories were, once again, proud “MVP Sponsors” of the 2018-2019 Nothing But Net program. All four community partners have been long-time sponsors of the program. Each year, this community partnership enables Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana to enrich the lives of more than 10,000 youth in two counties through youth development programs and activities focused on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.
“Our Nothing But Net MVP sponsors are longtime investors in our clubs. These four philanthropic companies do whatever it takes to ensure great futures of young people are being built at our clubs," said Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana.
"We more than appreciate their commitment by allowing our clubs to meet and fulfill the needs of our communities’ youth through quality, safe and fun programs provided after-school and during the summer.
"We always are proud to be associated with Valparaiso University’s Men’s Basketball program and their exciting seasons.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana has clubs in Valparaiso, Portage, South Haven, Chesterton, Hammond, East Chicago, Gary, Lake Station, Merrillville, and Cedar Lake as well as, operates Kidstop before and after-school childcare sites located in 11 elementary schools throughout Porter County.