SOUTH BEND — Monday marked 20 years since U.S military forces invaded Iraq, sparking a conflict that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands.

In an effort to reckon with the troubling history of the conflict, the University of Notre Dame is sponsoring a series of discussions about the war's aftermath.

"Aftermaths I: The Invasion of Iraq in Historical Perspective" and "Aftermaths II: The Invasion of Iraq in the Present," are scheduled for 6 p.m. March 30 and noon March 31, respectively, at the Ecks Visitor Center Auditorium on the South Bend campus.

The university plans to livestream the keynote events at forum2022.nd.edu, which gives details about the presentations and panelists.

The free 90-minute talks are part of Notre Dame's annual Forum on War and Peace.

