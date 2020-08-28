 Skip to main content
Notre Dame to resume in-person classes starting Wednesday
urgent

Notre Dame to resume in-person classes starting Wednesday

Notre Dame stock

Students wearing masks walk on campus of the University of Notre Dame on Aug. 18 in South Bend.

 Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, file

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame will resume in-person classes in stages beginning Wednesday and gradually pick up other campus activities, its president, the Rev. John Jenkins, announced Friday.

In-person classes for Notre Dame's 12,000 students began Aug. 10, but eight days into the semester the university moved classes online for two weeks after a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

With coronavirus cases declining among students, it was safe to return to in-person classes, Jenkins said in a live-streamed address to students, faculty and staff.

"The virus dealt us a blow and we stumbled, but we steadied ourselves and now we move on," he said.

During Aug. 20-25, the positivity rate of new cases was 6.3 percent, Jenkins said. Also, more than 1,200 surveillance tests on members of the campus community have been conducted with a less than 1 percent positivity rate, he said.

Students and staff still must wear masks, maintain physical distancing, wash hands and take other precautions, Jenkins said.

"We must do these things if we are to have a safe and successful semester on campus," he said.

Earlier this week, Notre Dame added security personnel at its COVID-19 quarantine and isolation sites after students were observed leaving the off-campus apartments and hotels in violation of safety protocols, a university spokesman said.

