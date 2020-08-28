Notre Dame to resume in-person classes starting Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame will resume in-person classes in stages beginning Wednesday and gradually pick up other campus activities, its president, the Rev. John Jenkins, announced Friday.
In-person classes for Notre Dame's 12,000 students began Aug. 10, but eight days into the semester the university moved classes online for two weeks after a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
With coronavirus cases declining among students, it was safe to return to in-person classes, Jenkins said in a live-streamed address to students, faculty and staff.
"The virus dealt us a blow and we stumbled, but we steadied ourselves and now we move on," he said.
During Aug. 20-25, the positivity rate of new cases was 6.3 percent, Jenkins said. Also, more than 1,200 surveillance tests on members of the campus community have been conducted with a less than 1 percent positivity rate, he said.
Students and staff still must wear masks, maintain physical distancing, wash hands and take other precautions, Jenkins said.
"We must do these things if we are to have a safe and successful semester on campus," he said.
Earlier this week, Notre Dame added security personnel at its COVID-19 quarantine and isolation sites after students were observed leaving the off-campus apartments and hotels in violation of safety protocols, a university spokesman said.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!