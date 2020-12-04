Number of ICU beds in NWI dwindles as pandemic continues

"We're finding 32% less cases than a week ago, but we're doing 34% less tests," Pollak said. "On the graph, it looks like a huge decline. It looks great, but the positivity rate is staying the same."

The positivity rate is the number of positive test results divided by the number of tests administered.

When the rate stays the same or increases as the number of positive cases decreases, it means only the most obvious cases are being detected, Pollak said. It also can mean more testing is needed to stem the virus' spread.

If more COVID patients are diverted to hospitals outside of Northwest Indiana, the number of daily hospital admissions could start to drop. But, that won't mean there's fewer patients seeking treatment, he said.

"There's all sort of strange trends going on right now," Pollak said.

It sounds crazy, but there is evidence that hospitalizations and deaths may not occur during holidays like Thanksgiving, as people delay going to a doctor or push through an illness.

The picture is further complicated by a lag in data reporting. Pollak said he's had to adjust his analyses because it's taking longer lately for data to be reported.