Nurse brings compassion as the link to outside for Oak Grove residents

As the pandemic rages, Sadie Urbanski, a registered nurse at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village in DeMotte, worries about the effects of the coronavirus. But it’s not for her own health and safety; instead, her concerns focus on the people in her care.
“There are so many things going on now that are so hard for them, such as no one can visit, which is very lonely for our patients,” says Urbanski, who was chosen a top nurse in the Region by peer review. “Also, our patients are used to participating in group activities and being able to do things together, and now they need to stay 6 feet apart.
"Some don’t really understand why their families aren’t there and why there are all these changes. Emotionally it’s just very hard. For us, it’s more than their medical and physical needs, it’s about providing compassion and care as well during this time because that’s so important to their well-being. So we’re everything to them and we’re working hard to keep everyone safe.”
“That’s so Sadie,” says Alexis Rose, a registered nurse and director of nursing at Aperion Care Arbors Michigan City. “She cares for her patients as if they are family. They’re No. 1 as far as she’s concerned.”
Urbanski decided to become a nurse when she was young, in part because of her close relationship with her mother, Patty Urbanski, a CT scan technician who worked at St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point for 33 years. Because of her caring and commitment, Urbanski was known as “CT Patty.”
Other factors influenced Urbanski as well.
“My elderly grandmother had memory issues and had to be placed in a nursing home," says Urbanski, who grew up in Hebron. “We would go visit her there and I liked the staff and the people who lived there and knew it was the type of place where I wanted to work. I have a great heart for this population.”
Rose and Urbanski knew each other at Hebron High School, but didn’t hang out, Rose says, adding that she thought Urbanski was somewhat nerdy. That all changed when they attended at Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professions and tragedy struck.
“Patty died suddenly when we were in school. They were really close, but Sadie only took a few days off for the funeral. She just wanted to keep going — she was so dedicated,” Rose said. “She’s by far the strongest woman I know — but it was so hard, knowing that her mom wouldn’t get to see her graduate.”
Mother and daughter had a long tradition of going out for ice cream on test days.
“After she died, Sadie and I started doing that,” says Rose. “We did a lot together. She and I went down to Indiana University to become Certified Nursing Assistant instructors. When I got married, Sadie was my maid of honor.”
During nursing school, Urbanski worked as a CNA at Oak Grove and also as an RN at Community Healthcare System’s medical surgery department.
“But I knew I wanted to work in a nursing home and I really liked Oak Grove and so that’s where I’ve been since,” she says.
Nursing is all about teamwork, says Urbanski.
“I owe so much to the people who took time to teach me. I’m so glad they showed such patience. Teaching is not easy," she said. "I want to help others in the same way. I’m also so grateful for the people I work with. We have great people on our staff like our activities team. They work so hard, using social media and iPads, scheduling FaceTime and Skype with the patients and their families to help ease the social restrictions. It’s so wonderful to see.”
Days are long, but Urbanski just goes with the flow.
“I’ve never thought of doing anything else but nursing,” she says. “It’s my calling.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.