Nurses: The Heart of Health Care: Janee Babbitt, an ICU nurse at St. Catherine Hospital, loves her job

“They told him he would never walk again,” she said. “One year later, he walked into the ICU to thank us. That’s the most rewarding.”

As a charge nurse, Babbitt handles many of the administrative tasks for the unit and is responsible for the inflow and outflow of patients in the ICU. She also provides care to patients and works with young nurses as they continue to learn techniques in the field.

“They are the future of our profession, and we have to make sure we take care of them,” Babbitt said.

That leadership is more important than ever, as young nurses are exposed to a pandemic they could not have predicted so early in their careers.

Babbitt’s leadership during this difficult time comes as no surprise to Stephanie Hernandez, a registered nurse who works in critical care. Hernandez met Babbitt when Hernandez began working in St. Catherine’s ICU in 2010. Babbitt has been a mentor since.

“Not only did she take care of her patients with the utmost quality, she took care of her nurses,” Hernandez said. “She never let us sink.”

The ICU is a place where the emotional survival among staff is challenging, but necessary, Hernandez said.