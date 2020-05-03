Nurses: The Heart of Health Care: Janee Babbitt, an ICU nurse at St. Catherine Hospital, loves her job

Working in intensive care isn’t something registered nurse Janee Babbitt chose.
It chose her, she said.
After landing her first nursing job in the intensive care unit, she hasn’t looked back.
Nearly 34 years later, Babbitt serves as an intensive care nurse and supervisor at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. She was voted a top nurse in the Region.
While the intensive care unit sees patients battling a variety of conditions, all have one thing in common: They are critically ill.
Seeing patients fighting for their lives, some in grave condition, daily can take its toll — especially now as more COVID-19 patients are entering the hospital system.
For Babbitt, however, doing her part to give every patient a fighting chance is what motivates her every day. The successes she has seen in her career also give her hope, particularly in the darkest moments.
“Probably the most rewarding part of my job is when a patient gets better and comes back to see you,” she said. “Getting people better and getting them back to their families — that’s what it’s always been about for me, especially with people you don’t think are going to survive.”
She remembers one patient vividly who was injured in a steel mill accident.
“They told him he would never walk again,” she said. “One year later, he walked into the ICU to thank us. That’s the most rewarding.”
As a charge nurse, Babbitt handles many of the administrative tasks for the unit and is responsible for the inflow and outflow of patients in the ICU. She also provides care to patients and works with young nurses as they continue to learn techniques in the field.
“They are the future of our profession, and we have to make sure we take care of them,” Babbitt said.
That leadership is more important than ever, as young nurses are exposed to a pandemic they could not have predicted so early in their careers.
Babbitt’s leadership during this difficult time comes as no surprise to Stephanie Hernandez, a registered nurse who works in critical care. Hernandez met Babbitt when Hernandez began working in St. Catherine’s ICU in 2010. Babbitt has been a mentor since.
“Not only did she take care of her patients with the utmost quality, she took care of her nurses,” Hernandez said. “She never let us sink.”
The ICU is a place where the emotional survival among staff is challenging, but necessary, Hernandez said.
“She always was an advocate of being a team player and displayed that every day,” Hernandez said of Babbitt. “I learned a lot from her that will stay with me for a lifetime.”
As the charge nurse for more than 15 years, Babbitt’s experience and guidance has contributed to the growth and success of countless nurses who have shared the opportunity to work alongside her, her colleagues said.
In nominating Babbitt as a top nurse in the Region, several people noted her knowledge and critical thinking abilities, saying those qualities exceeded anything they could have learned from a book. This is how Babbitt showed her staff the importance of being a proactive nurse versus a reactive nurse.
That includes staying up to date on the latest technological advancements in the ever-changing environment of health care.
“Technology is allowing us to do more things,” Babbitt said. “From where I started out 34 years ago, it’s been amazing to see the advancements we’ve done.”
Babbitt said she’s honored and appreciated being recognized for her nursing skills and achievements, but stresses she’s simply doing her job.
“I don’t expect any accolades,” she said. “I do this because I love it.”
