Nursing home policies become battleground in race for Indiana governor

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are Indiana's primary battleground against COVID-19, with their residents accounting for 1,220 of the state's 2,524 coronavirus deaths, or 48%.

They're now poised to be at the center of another battle — for the future of Indiana.

On Tuesday, Dr. Woody Myers and former Hammond state Rep. Linda Lawson, the Democratic nominees for Indiana governor and lieutenant governor, condemned Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's policies toward nursing homes and unveiled their plan to overhaul long-term care in the Hoosier State.

The Democrats said under Holcomb's leadership Indiana has become one of the worst states in the nation for nursing home quality of life and quality of care, offering families insufficient nursing home data and no resident advocates like those available in Michigan and Kentucky.

"Unlike our neighboring states, Gov. Holcomb has failed to put our most vulnerable Hoosiers first," Myers said. "Hoosiers need the long-term care task force that nursing care experts have recommended."

Lawson, who represented Northwest Indiana at the Statehouse for 20 years until 2018, said the Republican-controlled General Assembly simply allows the nursing home industry to operate unchecked.