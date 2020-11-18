NWI, Chicago area under "near critical" fire risk in coming days

Forecasters are warning of a "near critical" fire risk in Northwest Indiana and parts of Illinois in the coming days brought on by strong, gusty winds likely to blow across the area, the National Weather Service reported.
Strong winds, when combined with naturally dry fall conditions, increase the risk for any fires to spread out of control.
Starting Wednesday afternoon, southerly gusts of about 35-40 mph are expected to pass through the area, and will likely increase to about 40-45 mph Thursday, NWS said.
The strongest winds are expected to the north of west of Interstate 55 in Illinois on Wednesday, and to the south and east of the interstate on Thursday.
LaPorte County was under a special weather statement Wednesday morning due to notably low relative humidity, which brings a greater risk for fires to spread when winds reach great strengths, NWS reported.
There is an especially high risk for fires to spread rapidly along U.S. 31.
Relative humidity values are expected to drop to about 30-35% starting Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, southerly winds could reach max speeds of about 30 mph.
An elevated fire risk will continue through Thursday, when relative humidity values will range from 30-40% and south-southwest winds will hover in the 20-30 mph rang with gusts of about 40 mph.
People should refrain from any outdoor burning to prevent the risk of fires spreading, NWS said.
There have been several fires in the Calumet Region in recent weeks — especially in Gary, where firefighters recently battled two industrial blazes and a brush fire that scorched large swathes of land.
Homes were evacuated and a Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter was used to quell flames during the large brush fire, which caused plumes of smoke to spread onto Interstate 80/94, limiting visibility for drivers passing through.
Just days later, up to four acres and some nearby structures and vehicles were burned in Crown Point after a brush fire broke out there.
Open burning, which the Indiana Department of Environmental Management defines as "the burning of materials that releases smoke directly into the air," is banned in Lake and Porter counties.
ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week
The most-read stories during the past week.
Law enforcement have launched a manhunt for a person wanted in connection a Lowell woman's murder.
With Vice President Mike Pence projected to lose his reelection bid, none of the four Republican vice presidents hailing from Indiana ever have served more than one term.
Fire Chief Dave Crane said the fire originated as an open burn in residents' backyard, but the fire spread to the surrounding forested area.
East Chicago police said the man also threatened to shoot police once he was released.
James Kaminsky, 80, of Wichita, Kansas, was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday in front of his home. He taught at East Chicago schools for two decades, his family said.
“This was maybe not the result that we wanted, but we made history for Munster volleyball this year."
Terry Peck, the past president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 61 in Gary, has filed an appeal. A hearing has been set for December.
A 92-year-old Winfield man was found Sunday afternoon after going missing the day prior.
A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted Lavell Holloway, 28, in August of killing Kadejah Ariel Jackson, 21, on Jan. 27, 2017, in the 900 block of Becker Street in Hammond.
Doctors discovered the wound after the woman complained of shoulder pain she believed was caused when she was struck and forced out of a man's car, police said.
Steven A. Marin, 25, was taken into custody after a standoff with police at his family's home in the 7000 block of California Avenue in Hammond, according to court documents.
Michael Gaskin told officers he had taken two Xanax pills, smoked half a joint and drank six shots of alcohol before the incident shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, Portage police said.
Curtis Jones, who now is living and working in Florida, is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son July 24, 2016, and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.
The incident in question involved a group of off-duty firefighters and occurred Thursday at the home of a Michigan City firefighter, Parry said.
A Chicago man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the homicide of a 14-year-old Chicago girl whose body was found dumped in an alley in Gary last year.
Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Tuesday he's joined the state to a lawsuit that claims the Pennsylvania Supreme Court unlawfully extended the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received.
The child's mother, who The Times is not naming to protect the girl's identity, testified she walked in on Wilson as he sexually abused her 8-year-old daughter in February at her Gary home.
When the manager opened the cash drawer, the man reached over the counter and pulled her forward, police said.
The Whiting High School sophomore is remembered by family as an active and happy young man.
Firefighters worked into the night to quell the fire that sparked Wednesday afternoon at InnoFuel Energy Solutions at at 6480 Industrial Highway in Gary.
An investigator determined that the black 2020 Chevrolet truck was travelling north on Hitchcock Street when it crossed the center line and left the west side of the roadway, police said.
The governor said in all counties businesses open to the public soon will be directed to post signs on their doors informing customers and employees face masks must be worn on the premises.
"It's crazy. When you're a kid, you don't think these things are possible. You just think they're dreams."
With the help of other fire departments, Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane said the flames were quickly extinguished.
The woman was arrested following a traffic stop, during which they found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside her car, police allege.
Front-line health care workers at Community Hospital in Munster could be among the first people in Indiana to receive a COVID-19 vaccine once one is approved and available.
Orlando D. Robinson, of Indianapolis, faces charges of sexual battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
“Please understand that this is real. Wear masks, wash hands. ... Don’t think you’re invincible. It can happen to anyone, any age.”
"They're using state government resources for this political effort," said John P. Bushemi, a state and local government attorney. "This is a misappropriation of state of Indiana taxpayer funds."
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Friday detailing the guidelines Hoosiers are expected to follow to help stem the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!