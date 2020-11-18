NWI, Chicago area under "near critical" fire risk in coming days

Forecasters are warning of a "near critical" fire risk in Northwest Indiana and parts of Illinois in the coming days brought on by strong, gusty winds likely to blow across the area, the National Weather Service reported.

Strong winds, when combined with naturally dry fall conditions, increase the risk for any fires to spread out of control.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, southerly gusts of about 35-40 mph are expected to pass through the area, and will likely increase to about 40-45 mph Thursday, NWS said.

The strongest winds are expected to the north of west of Interstate 55 in Illinois on Wednesday, and to the south and east of the interstate on Thursday.

LaPorte County was under a special weather statement Wednesday morning due to notably low relative humidity, which brings a greater risk for fires to spread when winds reach great strengths, NWS reported.

There is an especially high risk for fires to spread rapidly along U.S. 31.

Relative humidity values are expected to drop to about 30-35% starting Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, southerly winds could reach max speeds of about 30 mph.