NWI, Chicago area under "near critical" fire risk in coming days
NWI, Chicago area under "near critical" fire risk in coming days

Strong winds are expected in Northwest Indiana and the Greater Chicago area from Wednesday to Thursday, which, combined with dry fall conditions, will create a near-critical fire risk, the National Weather Service reported.

Forecasters are warning of a "near critical" fire risk in Northwest Indiana and parts of Illinois in the coming days brought on by strong, gusty winds likely to blow across the area, the National Weather Service reported.

Strong winds, when combined with naturally dry fall conditions, increase the risk for any fires to spread out of control.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, southerly gusts of about 35-40 mph are expected to pass through the area, and will likely increase to about 40-45 mph Thursday, NWS said.

The strongest winds are expected to the north of west of Interstate 55 in Illinois on Wednesday, and to the south and east of the interstate on Thursday.

LaPorte County was under a special weather statement Wednesday morning due to notably low relative humidity, which brings a greater risk for fires to spread when winds reach great strengths, NWS reported.

WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle industrial blaze for 11 hours

There is an especially high risk for fires to spread rapidly along U.S. 31.

Relative humidity values are expected to drop to about 30-35% starting Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, southerly winds could reach max speeds of about 30 mph.

An elevated fire risk will continue through Thursday, when relative humidity values will range from 30-40% and south-southwest winds will hover in the 20-30 mph rang with gusts of about 40 mph.

People should refrain from any outdoor burning to prevent the risk of fires spreading, NWS said.

There have been several fires in the Calumet Region in recent weeks — especially in Gary, where firefighters recently battled two industrial blazes and a brush fire that scorched large swathes of land.

Homes were evacuated and a Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter was used to quell flames during the large brush fire, which caused plumes of smoke to spread onto Interstate 80/94, limiting visibility for drivers passing through.

Just days later, up to four acres and some nearby structures and vehicles were burned in Crown Point after a brush fire broke out there.

Open burning, which the Indiana Department of Environmental Management defines as "the burning of materials that releases smoke directly into the air," is banned in Lake and Porter counties.

After series of brush fires in area, officials remind public to follow local burning protocols

